Matthew Stafford Lists Stunning Michigan Mansion For Sale [LOOK]

Just when the Detroit Lions thought they could move on from Matthew Stafford rumors, another revelation has come in the form of a house listing.

However, there’s no reason to raise the alarm bells in this case.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Stafford has placed his Bloomfield Hills, Michigan mansion on the market for a stunning $6.5 million dollars, and it has some amazing views from the photo included on the listing.

Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford's $6.5 million Bloomfield Twp. home is up for sale https://t.co/J24BSi5cKL via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) May 15, 2020

Going inside the house is an experience of itself. According to the listing, an upgrade was done on the home in 2016. The mansion boasts 5 fireplaces, hot/cold tubs, a sauna, the largest infinity pool in the state, a heated 3 car garage, 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. The wine cellar itself is pretty spectacular experience.

have the next Stafford press conference in here tbh pic.twitter.com/Ltbbz2mW7b — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) May 15, 2020

Perhaps the coolest part of the house is the half basketball court, which was constructed using the floor the Detroit Pistons played on when they played at the Pontiac Silverdome.

Best part of Matthew Stafford’s Michigan home that’s for sale: Indoor half basketball court made from the flooring the Pistons played on at the Silverdome https://t.co/Djr3mIUBgE pic.twitter.com/RHe5OxxxT2 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 15, 2020

Stafford also maintains residences in California and Georgia, so it’s possible he is simply looking for a different home in Michigan. Speaking with reporters recently, Stafford re-affirmed how he wants to stay with the team and continue to play for the Lions.

Indeed, as Kelly Stafford quickly took to the internet to explain, the family is growing with 4 children, and it’s not practical for them to be around water with little ones around. Thus, that’s why the listing has been posted.

Kelly Stafford’s statement regarding the selling of her and Matthew’s Michigan home, via her Instagram https://t.co/O13xXhyY9g pic.twitter.com/eIybxvo5sY — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) May 15, 2020

Selling the house is a simple issue of safety and convenience for the Stafford family. As is said, however, the house truly is one of a kind.

Matthew Stafford Addressed Trade Rumors Himself

It’s long been assumed if not confirmed Stafford isn’t going anywhere. Speaking at the NFL Combine, Lions general manager Bob Quinn spoke about the trade rumors regarding Stafford and once again admitted the rumors of the Lions dangling their quarterback is false. Additionally, Quinn explained that he has connected with Stafford, and the quarterback wants to stay with the Lions in Detroit.

Bob Quinn again denies any trade talks involving Stafford. Said he's shared that with Stafford and QB was receptive and wants to remain in Detroit. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) February 25, 2020

Stafford’s commitment to the Lions makes sense given how much time and effort he has put into quarterbacking the team since he was selected by the team in 2009. Stafford would likely be the last to ask for a trade and would likely want to stick and try to win in Detroit. That much has been confirmed by his wife and family before.

Kelly Stafford on Matthew Stafford Will Stay

Rumors of a trade are not true, according to Stafford’s wife Kelly a few months back as well. Asked a question on her Instagram then by a fan regarding if Stafford would ever demand a trade so that he might win a ring somewhere else, the answer provided was unequivocally no. Stafford is committed to the city where he started, and wants to win for the fans there according to his wife.

In a response that was screen shotted by a fan on Twitter, Stafford shows how motivated she and her husband are to stick in Detroit for the long haul to win:

I love them so much. The way Matthew and Kelly have adopted Detroit as their home is amazing. I couldn’t ask for a better representative of the Lions. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/5tptTbjmoO — Walker (@draftbracketguy) October 25, 2019

“He wants a championship for this city as much as y’all do. This is our home too. They’ll have to ship him out if they don’t want him. He isn’t going anywhere by choice,” Stafford wrote.

That certainly fits the narrative. He signed a massive contract extension a few years back and continues to love Detroit. His family has also made the city a home and been embraced by Lions fans. The hope is the team can build around him properly so that the quarterback spot isn’t the lightning rod for criticism it has been through the years in Detroit.

The bet is the Lions will remain committed to Stafford, because he’s got plenty of talent to work with, even if he doesn’t yet have the jewelry needed to prove it. Obviously, Stafford believes in the plan just as much to stay loyal.

No rumors are needed this time around.

