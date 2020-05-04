Michael Jordan’s $13.5 Million Reason to Refuse Disney Revealed [VIDEO]

You name ’em and Michael Jordan endorsed the product.

MJ earned $1.7 billion from brands like Nike, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Wheaties, Chevrolet, Hanes, Upper Deck and Gatorade.

Gatorade was wholeheartedly MJ’s biggest advertisement because it literally compelled everyone to “Be Like Mike.”

Jordan signed a 10-year, $13.5 million deal to endorse the beverage.

Here’s the crazy part: the commercial almost didn’t happen the way you now see it.

The original idea was to show youngsters looking up to His Airness while playing the song “I Wan’na Be Like You” from Disney’s 1967 film “The Jungle Book.”

Insert Ira Antelis.

Antelis is a music composer that composed the ‘Like Mike’ song with Michael Jordan in the Gatorade commercial. He also composed the McDonald’s ‘I’m Lovin’ it’ jingle. He has worked with many other artists as well.

Be Like Mike Gatorade Commercial (ORIGINAL)The full one minute version of the original commercial from 92. 2006-10-24T06:54:07.000Z

“They actually tried to buy the song or license the song from Disney from The Jungle Book ‘I Want To Be Like You,'” Antelis told me.

Check this out: Apparently, Gatorade wanted Gatorade to pay $350,000 for a five-week run.

“What happened was…negotiations broke down like mid-week and they literally bought airtime for the following Monday that they wanted to air this commercial thinking that they had ‘I Want To Be Like You,” recounted Antelis.

Imagine Michael Jordan in a Gatorade commercial with a ton of slam dunks with Baloo and Mowgli from The Jungle Book.

That could’ve been awesome.

But MJ had other plans. “They couldn’t negotiate it,” said Antelis.

“Which I think is one of the reasons why when Michael Jordan won all his championships, he would never say, ‘I’m going to Disney World.’ I think he still resented it.”

Bummer.

This is not the first time MJ got revenge on brands.

During the Olympics in Barcelona, Spain in 1992, Reebok bought the rights for the Dream Team’s warm-up apparel and the tracksuits that the athletes would wear, if they were to make it to the podium.

For those keeping score at home: Reebok spent $4 million on it.

The conflict was that Jordan was the face of Nike and signed a $7 Million contract in his rookie year.

Both Jordan and Charles Barkley treatened to boycott the Olympic ceremony if they were forced to wear the Reebok track suit. “I don’t believe in endorsing my competition,” Jordan said during last night’s episode of The Last Dance.

“I feel very strongly about loyalty to my own company.”

Jordan and Barkley eventually did stand on the podium with the track suit donning the Reebok logo.

BUT…they did so while wearing the United States flag draped around their right shoulders which hid the Reebok logo. “Everyone agreed we would not deface the Reebok on the award uniform,” said Jordan.

“The American flag cannot deface anything. That’s what we stand for. The American dream is standing up for what you believe in. I believed in it, and I stood up for it. If I offended anyone, that’s too bad.”