Tyson Fury Confesses: ‘I Think I’ve Created a Monster!’

When the heavyweight champion of the world nervously shares that he may have created a monster, his fans take notice.

It was early Friday morning when lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury took to Instagram and shared via his story that he may have created a monster.

“I think I’ve created a monster.”

And who is this monster he’s helped to create? Well, it turns out Fury is referring to his beautiful wife of 12 years. Since the world went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the big man has been training while at home and it has become a family affair.

Fury said of his wife, Paris, “I tell you what everyone, isn’t Paris doing very well with all this training? She has become very, very fit, very determined, very strong. I think I’ve created a monster. I’m not going to tell her at all.”

Fury’s confession followed a video of Paris happily walking to their makeshift workout room and saying, “Good morning everyone! Don’t be late for the 9 a.m. workout! If you’re late you know what happens.”

I’m not sure what happens if you’re late, but I know I don’t want to find out.

Watch a video of Fury’s Instagram story below.

Tyson Fury confesses to Instagram that he may have created a monster … Shhh … don't tell the monster. 😆🥰 pic.twitter.com/EpFzH8BQIV — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) May 1, 2020

Heavyweight Champ Staying in Shape During Quarantine

The current lineal heavyweight champion has not fallen behind on his training regime while in quarantine. Instead, he’s simply traded the traditional boxing gym for his own home.

During the pandemic, Fury is sharing with the world what he does to stay in shape. From family workouts in a living-area-turned-workout-room to solo training sessions on his outdoor deck, the heavyweight champion has not allowed the worldwide lockdown to become an excuse to let his fitness go to the wayside.

For fight fans the world over, this is a welcome sight. The heavyweight division has historically been of significant interest to both hardcore fans and casual observers. It’s awesome to see the lineal champion take his reign so seriously by staying on point with training.

Possible Superfight on the Horizon for the Lineal Heavyweight Champion

Earlier this week, ESPN reported that “negotiations are underway for a potential blockbuster heavyweight title unification fight between champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia or elsewhere on the Arabian Peninsula.”

According to that same report, the potential “offer to Fury would have to be large enough to pay Deontay Wilder, who is coming off surgery, to waive his contractual right to an immediate rematch.”

While promoters from each side of the Fury vs. Joshua negotiating table confirmed to ESPN they were at least open to the idea of making Fury vs. Joshua next, those representing Wilder and heavyweight contender Kubrat Pulev (who had first dibs on fighting Joshua next) didn’t seem as interested in making that potential blockbuster heavyweight championship superfight happen in a separate interview with Boxing Scene.

Regardless, Fury vs. Joshua would crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield in 1999.

It’s a rare historical achievement that only the best heavyweights in history have accomplished, and one Fury would seem to be ready to take a stab at judging by how he’s staying in shape during the COVID-19 pandemic.

