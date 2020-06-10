Bears’ TE Details Team Workouts, Shares First Impression of QB Mitch Trubisky

In his first meeting with the media since signing with the Chicago Bears in February, tight end Demetrius Harris spoke about his new team via Zoom Wednesday. Harris mentioned multiple times how excited he is to work with Matt Nagy again after spending the 2014-2017 seasons with him in Kansas City. “He’s a lovable person,” Harris said about Nagy. “He’ll welcome you with open arms, and he tries to see the perspective of the players, the player’s side … there’s not a lot of coaches around where you can be yourself … but with Nags, you feel the love,” Harris said.

Harris will be filling the Y-tight end slot, and he will also be tasked with mentoring the team’s first overall pick in the draft this year, rookie tight end Cole Kmet.

“I’m so happy to be back in this offense, because I know it in and out,” Harris said about Nagy’s scheme. The veteran also noted he’s looking forward to mentoring Kmet. “It’s good to spread information,” Harris said, saying he learned a great deal playing behind Travis Kelce during his tenure in Kansas City. The new Bears tight end also shared some pretty specific details about his current offseason workouts with Mitch Trubisky, among other key offensive players.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Demetrius Harris on New Bears Teammates: ‘I Feel Like I Know Them Well’ Already

Harris revealed that he has been working out with Mitch Trubisky every day for several weeks now. He said Chicago’s top wideout, Allen Robinson, along with running backs Tarik Cohen and David Montgomery, have also been present at these workouts. “Every day we get together, we work hard, we have fun, have the music playing and get to it … We all want to be better.”

Harris says they primarily work on route-running and timing, and he noted there has not been a time limit to their sessions. “The vibe is always a good vibe. We put the music on, we enjoy the energy, we run routes,” he said. He also says he feels an instant connection with his new teammates. “I feel like I know them well,” Harris said.

When The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain asked Harris what his initial impressions of Trubisky were, the early returns were all positive.

Harris Lauds Trubisky’s Work Ethic, But Will These Extra Reps Be Enough for Mitch?

“Hard worker,” Harris began, when sharing his first impression of Trubisky. “I really didn’t know too much about him, but what I’ve seen, work ethic, just trying to get on the same page as me and the other guys, just really trying to hit the ground running.” He says he likes what he has seen from the fourth-year QB, at least so far.

“Me personally, I like him. I don’t see nothing wrong with him. I just met him, but I like him,” Harris said.

Will the extra reps and practice time with new players like Harris and top targets like Robinson and Cohen equate to much of an advantage for Trubisky in his competition against Nick Foles for the starting job? It certainly can’t hurt. In an offseason as unique as this one, where teams have not been able to meet and practice as they normally would, every rep helps.

Harris did not mention Foles — or any organized practice time with him — at all during his Zoom call. While Foles knows Nagy’s offense well, he has never played with Allen Robinson, Tarik Cohen, or David Montgomery before. Harris spent a season with Foles in Kansas City in 2016, but that’s it. It’s unknown whether Foles has been throwing to any members of the Bears offense yet, but with the potential for a shortened preseason, offseason practices and training have become more crucial than ever.

READ NEXT: Bears DB ‘110 Percent’ Planning on Kneeling in Protest During National Anthem