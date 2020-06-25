WATCH: Nate Diaz vs. Boxing Champ: ‘We Tried to Kill Each Other’

Former junior welterweight boxing champ Regis Prograis finally released the sparring footage he claimed to have of him fighting UFC superstar Nate Diaz in a boxing ring. Prograis released the footage Thursday via his YouTube channel with a caption that says “we tried to kill each other”.

You can watch Diaz and Prograis trading blows at Churchill Boxing Club in Santa Monica, California below.

Regis Prograis spars Nate Díaz “We tried to kill each other” 2020-06-25T13:35:49Z

Prograis: ‘It Was a F*cking War’

Prograis had talked about sparring Diaz in the past but had never released the footage.

In an interview with SnowQueenLA published in February, Prograis teased the future release of the video and promised the showdown would be worth the wait.

“You know what? Me and Nate? It was a f*cking war,” Prograis said.

Prograis likened it to a “pay-per-view TV” fight, which makes sense if you consider that both fighters are such decorated combat sports figures known for putting on classic fights.

“Me and Nate…we ran at it,” Prograis said.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

How Nate Diaz vs. Regis Prograis Happened

Prograis said it wasn’t a planned event. It was just something that happened.

The World Boxing Super Series finalist said he probably wouldn’t have eaten so much pasta beforehand had he known he was going to spar Diaz later that night.

“We definitely went at it,” Prograis said. “The crazy thing about that is, so, it was late at night just like it was like tonight or whatever…I was in training camp for…one of those fighters I was fighting, and we were actually on our way to the movies.”

Prograis said he received the call to fight Diaz just as he was finishing up “a big ass plate of shrimp spaghetti”.

Diaz needed a sparring partner that night, so Prograis was called in to help Diaz train.

“I was like hell yeah!” Prograis said.

When Do Diaz and Prograis Fight Again?

Diaz doesn’t appear to be headed back to the cage anytime soon.

According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Diaz hasn’t talked to UFC president Dana White about fighting again so there’s been no movement toward Diaz’s return.

FWIW, I asked Dana White if he's heard from Nate Diaz at all during this pandemic, and he said no. According to White, there's been no contact regarding his next fight. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 21, 2020

Diaz was last seen in the Octagon against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 in November 2019. Diaz suffered the stoppage loss due to cuts around his eye was still thought to be one of the frontrunners to Conor McGregor before the Irishman suddenly retired.

Meanwhile, Prograis lost his share of boxing’s junior welterweight championship to Josh Taylor via majority decision in October 2019.

The American was thought to be on his way to facing fellow former world champ Maurice Hooker next, but that fight fell through after Hooker decided to move up to the welterweight division.

Now Prograis seeks his next fight in hopes of recapturing a world title.

READ NEXT: Boxer’s Savage Blow Is Knockout of the Year Candidate [WATCH]

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel