What Role Will LeSean McCoy Play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

LeSean McCoy just won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs and now, he’ll join another contender in hopes of going back-to-back. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing in the free-agent running back on a one-year deal, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Tampa Bay had been looking around for a veteran running back. They were rumored to be in the mix for Devonta Freeman earlier this offseason, as Pro Football Action relayed, though now, it appears the franchise is done shopping for pieces at the running back position.

McCoy Excited to Play with Brady, Gronk

McCoy’s agent said the 32-year-old is excited to play in Tampa Bay’s offense.

“He’s very excited to play with established vets like Brady and Gronk in trying to win another championship,” his agent, Drew Rosenhaus said (via CBS Sports).

McCoy spent last season with the Chiefs. Prior to that, he spent four years with the Bills and six with the Eagles.

What Will McCoy Bring to Tampa Bay?

McCoy’s Chiefs tenure lasted just one season. He was a significant factor early in the 2019 campaign, though his efficiency took a hit as the season progressed. McCoy averaged 4.6 yards per carry last year, however, after week 8, he saw just 32 carries that netted 103 yards. He saw just one snap in the Super Bowl for Kansas City.

The Harrisburg, PA-native has just 101 careers last year, which marked a career-low. Should we expect Shady to garner more work in Tampa Bay? It’s hard to envision. Yet, he should be a contributor, specifically in the passing game.

McCoy, who was the Eagles’ second-round pick back in 2009, proved to be valuable in Andy Reid’s system both in Philly and Kansas City as a receiver out of the backfield. Brady has utilized many receiving backs in his career, dating back to Kevin Faulk and most recently, James White and Rex Burkhead. McCoy should seamlessly fit into that role this season; it’s just a matter of how much he has left in the tank.

The passing game will be an area where McCoy will contribute but it won’t be his most important function. That would be pass-protection. Tampa lacks a running back with those proven skills. Bruce Arians had to pull Ronald Jones II on many occasions last season because of his issues picking up the blitz. Rookie Ke’Shawn Vaughn is just that: a rookie, and he shouldn’t be counted on to excel in this area. Fourth-stringer Dare Ogunbowale performed well last season in pass protection in very limited snaps, though the former Wisconsin Badger is no lock to make the roster.

McCoy should have a clear role; though the Bucs could be selective and pick their spots with the veteran back.

McCoy has rushed for 11,071 yards in his 11-year career. He’s scored 73 touchdowns and ranked 22nd on the league’s rushing list.