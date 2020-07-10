Quique Setien Reacts To Barcelona’s Champions League Draw

Barcelona boss Quique Setien has offered his thoughts on the Champions League draw after seeing his side potentially set to face either Chelsea or Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

The UEFA Champions League draw is complete! 🙌 Who will lift the trophy next month? 🏆🤔#UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/h7hYwKWw2K — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 10, 2020

The Catalan giants still have to get past Napoli in the last-16, with the tie level at 1-1 after the first leg, but Setien gave his reaction to the draw in his pre-match press conference on Friday ahead of Barcelona’s trip to Real Valladolid in La Liga.

“I think it’s important that we focus on the game against Napoli which is the key. We know that we’re going to be playing at home now which I think is fair. As for the rest of the draw, it’s OK to know what it is, and it’s good to analyze some of the possible opponents. “But the first thing we have to do is focus on, first of all, tomorrow against Real Valladolid. We need three points if we are to be up there, then the game against Napoli is vital for us. When the moment comes we’ll face that but right now we’re focused on this first challenge. We have to win and keep our options open of winning the title.”

Barcelona have three La Liga games left against Real Valladolid, Osasuna, and Alaves and will then turn their attentions back to Europe’s top competition. Their second leg against Napoli is scheduled for August 7 or 8 and will take place at the Camp Nou.

Tough Draw for Barcelona

If Barcelona do beat Napoli and gon to win their last-eight clash too they will face either Manchester City, Real Madrid, Juventus or Lyon for a place in the final in Lisbon on August 23.

Setien was also asked if he now thinks it will be harder for his team to win the competition having seen his team’s potential route to the final.

“Definitely but I don’t focus on things like that. We try and look at our priorities and we try and be up to the task in every game. When the Champions League game comes around, we’ll try to do the best we can and in the three games in the league we’ll do our best. Everything else if just a hypothesis that doesn’t get you anywhere.”

Although the Barcelona coach is pleased that the return leg against Napoli will be played at the Camp Nou he did claim that playing behind closed doors will be a disadvantage for his team.

“It’s definitely a disadvantage in an important game like this. With the fans in place cheering on the team it’s different. But it doesn’t matter if I complain or not, there’s no solution. It’s a pity this has happened. I definitely would have liked to have played in front of fans.”

Barcelona can take comfort in their home record. They have not tasted defeat at the Camp Nou this season and haven’t lost on their own turf in their last 35 Champions League matches.

READ NEXT: Ray Hudson Talks Messi Madness, Barca Title Hopes & Ansu Fati