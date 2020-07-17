Setien Explains Curious Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig Decision

Quique Setien has explained why he wants to keep youngsters Riqui Puig and Ansu Fati with the Barcelona squad for Sunday’s game against Alaves, despite Barcelona B facing a crucial promotion play-off on the same day.

It seems a curious decision by the Barcelona boss for what is essentially a meaningless game for the Catalan giants. Barca can no longer win the title and are already guaranteed to finish as runners-up.

Meanwhile, Barcelona B are hoping to gain promotion to the Segunda División A and face Valladolid Promesas in Malaga in an important match. The team are already without Alex Collado who suffered a fractured metatarsal in training.

Yet Setien has said he feels he has no alternative, according to Marca’s Luis F. Rojo.

“I’d have liked it to be different, but it’s not going to be possible. We have various players suspended for the Champions League and for Sunday. Without them, we’d only have enough to field 11, with barely any substitutes. That’s my position, at least.”

Barcelona is short of numbers for Sunday’s trip. They will be without Gerard Pique, Ivan Rakitic, and Junior Firpo due to suspension, while Antoine Griezmann, Samuel Umtiti, and Ousmane Dembele are all on the injured list.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Setien Under Pressure at Barcelona

Barcelona’s failure to win La Liga means Setien is under pressure at the Camp Nou even though he only arrived as manager back in January.

The 61-year-old admitted after Thursday’s game that he wants to stay on but “does not know” if he will continue in the Barcelona hot seat for their Champions League campaign in August.

Setien is due to meet club president Josep Maria Bartomeu on Friday to discuss how he’s feeling after seeing his side miss out on the league title to bitter rivals Real Madrid, according to Mundo Deportivo’s Sergi Sole.

The club are also likely to try and convince Setien to release the Barcelona youngsters to play for Barcelona B on Sunday, according to Cadena Ser’s Què T’hi Jugues programme.

What Next for Setien?

Setien’s future is likely to attract plenty of headlines after a disappointing end to the season for the Catalan giants. The club had looked set to retain their title when La Liga resumed as they had a two-point lead but have struggled to impress.

ESPN’s Jordi Blanco has explained that Barcelona could even decide to part ways with Setien early next week after their final game of the season on Sunday at Alaves.

Barcelona B coach Francisco Javier García Pimienta could potentially take over in the short team and manage the club during the Champions League in August.

READ NEXT: Messi’s Goal Celebration Shows Barcelona Frustration [WATCH]

READ NEXT: Setien Unsure if He Will Manage Barcelona in Champions League