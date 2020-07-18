Quique Setien Responds To Lionel Messi’s Barcelona Criticism

Quique Setien has responded to captain Lionel Messi’s criticism of Barcelona after the team lost their La Liga title to rivals Real Madrid.

The Argentina international spoke after Thursday’s defeat to 10-man Osasuna and described Barca as being “very weak” and warned they will lose to Napoli in the Champions League unless they improve.

Setien was asked for his opinion on Messi’s words in his pre-match press conference on Saturday and said he agreed with some of the forward’s points.

“Like everything, it is true that there are things that we agree on and others that we do not. It is normal. It is true that if we play as badly as we have in some games we will not win anything. The reality is that we have also had very good moments. “The important thing is that we are aware that there are many things to improve. We must be more reliable and consistent. If we perform in a match like at Villarreal, where everything went well, we can win the Champions League.”

Setien was also pressed on whether he felt singled out by Messi’s criticism and insisted he was not too concerned by his captain’s words.

“No, not at all. We all say things that are misinterpreted. They are everyday situations in helpless moments, like those we now live in frustration. I do not give it much importance. “The message I get is that we are aware that we have a very important competition that we want to reach the final in and win. What we have experienced now is difficult. We all need a break, to clear our minds and transform ourselves into what this team has been for many years.”

Barcelona play their final La Liga game of the season on Sunday at Alaves and will then focus on the return of the Champions League next month. Setien’s side face a last-16 second leg against Napoli at the Camp Nou on August 8.

Setien Short of Players For Alaves Trip

Setien also urged his players to finish the season well on Sunday after being beaten 2-1 by Osasuna last time out. Yet the coach is lacking options for the trip to Mendizorrotza.

The Barca boss is without Gerard Pique, Ivan Rakitic and Junior Firpo due to suspension, while Arthur, Antoine Griezmann, Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele are missing through injury.

All of this means Setien has named a squad of just 16 players, including two goalkeepers, for his team’s final La Liga match.

Setien Under Pressure at Barcelona

The Barcelona coach also heads into the game under some pressure after missing out on the league title. He confirmed he had met president Josep Maria Bartomeu for talks on Friday but played down the significance of the meeting.

“I think it’s normal to have meetings with the president. All of us want to improve and to try to change the situation. We talked about this, about preparing for the the future. We have to assume our responsibilities because we haven’t won La Liga but we know that we have a very attractive challenge ahead.”

Setien also insisted he had not thought about resigning from his position despite speculation he could be sacked before the start of next season. The coach insisted that at “no time have I had the feeling of wanting to leave” the Camp Nou

