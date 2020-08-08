Former NHL Player Adam Comrie Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Former NHL player Adam Comrie, who played as a defenseman for the Syracuse Crunch, was killed in a motorcycle crash on Friday, Syracuse.com reported. He was 30 years old.

Former NHL player Mike McKenna, who played with Comrie for Syracuse, mourned the athlete’s death. “Awful news of Adam Comrie’s passing. We played together with @SyracuseCrunch and kept in touch ever since. Hockey never defined him despite being a very talented player. I admired that about Adam. 30 years young. Too soon,” he tweeted.

Comrie played with the Crunch in the 2016-17 season, where he earned eight goals and 11 assists after playing 55 games. Comrie had been playing with Klagenfurt AC in Austria during the most recent season, Syracuse.com noted. He also skated for Worcester, Rochester, Lehigh Valley and Utica of the AHL.

Social Media Tributes For Comrie Pour In Online

Those who knew Comrie took to social media to mourn the athlete upon hearing about his unexpected death.

Bob Rotruck, the radio broadcaster for Lehigh Valley, was shocked by Comrie’s untimely death. “Oh wow. AHL announces that Adam Comrie has passed away at 30 years old. I’m stunned. Comrie spent parts of 3 seasons with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms playing 82 games scoring 15 goals,” he tweeted. “Hard-shooting D-Man had a hat trick at WBS on 4/8/2016. A nice guy & hard-working player.”