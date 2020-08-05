Retired UFC Star Teases Comeback: I ‘Would Probably’ Fight Again

Retired UFC star Ben “Funky” Askren teased a possible MMA comeback during a recent episode of his podcast. The former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight champion officially retired less than a year ago when he suffered a submission defeat to the hands of Demian Maia during UFC Fight Night: Maia vs. Askren.

However, at 36 years old, the welterweight star said that he “would probably” take a fight if the circumstances were right. Funky said (transcribed by MMA Fighting):

“So here’s the deal: I would never make like full-fledge, ‘Hey, I’m gonna go fight, I’m gonna chase the title.’ But I love combat. I enjoy wrestling. I enjoy fighting. So yeah, if someone said, ‘Here’s some money, go fight one time. Here’s the right opponent, let’s have some fun.’ I probably would, you know?”

Askren then said that the UFC has “expressed interest in giving” him another fight, but he wouldn’t want to make a return for around a year due to his hip. Funky said, “I feel like I’m gonna have to do something to make sure I don’t get too heavy. So I’m gonna have to compete in some way, shape, or form, might as well get paid for it. So I don’t see why not. And obviously, I’ve told you the UFC has expressed interest in giving me another fight but dude, my hip is so bad. So yeah, in a year or so.”

Funky Came Out of His Last Retirement to Compete in the UFC

Funky has ended a retirement and returned to fighting before. In November 2017, Askren vacated his ONE Championship and retired from the sport after defending his belt against Shinya Aoki. However, in an unprecedented cross-promotional deal with the UFC and One Championship, the promotions exchanged fighters. Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson was sent to ONE Championship and Aksren was sent to the UFC.

Askren had a lot of hype behind him when he made his UFC debut on March 2, 2019. He had an undefeated record of 18-0 and one no contest, and he was long touted as one of the greatest MMA fighters not signed to the UFC.

In his first fight, Funky drew former welterweight champ Robbie Lawler during UFC 235. Askren won the wild match by bulldog choke after being pummeled and slammed at the start of the bout.

Askren then stepped into the Octagon four months later to take on Jorge Masvidal, and he suffered his first career defeat when he was knocked out by a flying knee in only five seconds. Funky got back to work three months later when he took on Deman Maia in Singapore, and he lost by third-round rear-naked choke.

After the defeat, Funky announced his retirement from the sport. He has stayed active in the MMA community, however, with his podcast, social media presence and stints on popular shows, including Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

