Fighting Star Kicks ‘Pervert’ for Using Sex Toy in Gym Bathroom [WATCH]

Kickboxer and Bellator mixed martial artist Joe Schilling found a man in the bathroom of his gym in Los Angeles using a sex toy. Videos were shared of the altercation by Schilling and UFC welterweight Daniel Rodriguez. In the videos, the man, who Schilling says is homeless, is removed from the gym.

Schilling proceeds to follow him, throwing what appears to be the man’s possessions at him. He then kicks the man twice and the camera catches what appears to be a sex toy. The video of Schilling’s altercation with the man was captioned: “Catch a pervert in your family business bathroom with a f****n’ dildo. I’m not sorry. F*** this POS.”

The incident was shared via Instagram Stories and the YouTube channel MMA WORLD compiled them.

Warning: The scene is graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers. Watch the incident, as well as Schilling’s explanation, below (timestamped at 7:53)

Schilling Provided Context Around the Incident Involving the Man

The Bellator fighter and prolific kickboxer explained his stance on the situation and gave viewers more context around the incident. He said that the man snuck into his gym and started taking a shower.

Schilling said, “A couple students tell me that there’s a bum in the bathroom taking a shower. I get it, bums need showers too, although you’re trespassing. So I’m waiting for him to come out, water turns off, [I’m] knocking on the door and he won’t answer the door. He starts screaming when I’m knocking on the door. [He] finally opens the door and he’s f****** himself in the a** with a dildo. That’s why I did what I did and removed him from the property and that’s what you saw.”

He continued, “More people need to do this s*** because these sick perverts, that’s the same type of person that would rape or harm an innocent woman, innocent child. This s*** has got to stop. I wish there was more people that would beat these f*****s up”

Schilling Is a Highly Respected Kickboxer & Has Competed in MMA 10 Times

Schilling is one of the biggest American names in kickboxing, boasting a professional record of 23-9 with 13 knockouts. Although he has not competed in kickboxing since 2017, Schilling is currently on a four-fight win streak.

He has also competed in mixed martial arts 10 times with a pro record of 4-6, holding a notable victory over Melvin Manhoef.

Schilling has fought his last six MMA bouts inside the Bellator cage. He is currently 3-3 in the promotion.

Schilling last competed in October 2019 at Bellator 229 and was knocked out by Tony Johnson in the third round. The loss snapped Schilling’s two-fight win streak.

Schilling cornered UFC welterweight Daniel Rodriguez on August 22 at UFC Fight Night: Munhoz vs. Edgar. “D-Rod” defeated Dwight Grant by first-round KO, extending his win streak to nine and improving his professional MMA record to 13-1.

