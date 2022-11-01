Celtics Forward Linked to 3 Teams in Upcoming Free Agency: Sources

One of the most intriguing storylines from this past offseason was the rumored contract talks between the Boston Celtics and Grant Williams. In the end, the two sides couldn’t come to an agreement, so Williams will be a restricted free agent next summer.

According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, there are a few teams who could look to steal him away. The first three that come to mind? The Detroit Pistons, the Orlando Magic, and the San Antonio Spurs.

“He wanted in the $15-16 million range per year. If he shoots it well and keeps showing some growth defensively and as a passer, if he matches the shooting he had last year, he should get that and could get even more than that,” an Eastern Conference executive told Deveney. “Detroit, Orlando, San Antonio, young teams who want guys who do the little things, they will be in a position to offer him $17-$18 million and maybe frontload the contract to scare off the Celtics from matching.”

All three of those teams will have lots of cap space next summer and could overpay Williams in an attempt to steal him away from the Celtics, who will hold the right to match any contract offer he receives.

So far this season, Williams has appeared in all six of Boston’s games, playing 24.7 minutes per game (the sixth-most on the team). He’s averaging 9.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 69.6% shooting from the field and 66.7% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Williams Discusses Recent Suspension

While his contract extension and impending free agency will be the talk of the town, Williams was in the news for other, less positive reasons lately. He was suspended following an altercation with referee Cheryl Flores in Boston’s game against the Chicago Bulls, as he bumped into her while running toward the sideline.

He said that he was disappointed in the suspension and needs to be better moving forward.

“Disappointed for sure. I was more so disappointed about missing the game. It’s definitely one of those things which you never want to let your team down, and I felt like I did,” Williams said. “When it comes to punishment, it’s just for sure. I made a mistake. So for me, it’s something I probably won’t challenge. Especially the fact that one, it’s a female referee, and two, it’s not something that we want our players to be doing in the league. So no matter if it was inadvertent or not, I gotta be better.”

Williams’ Batman Halloween Costume

In other, more positive news, Williams dressed up as Batman for Halloween and even did his post-game interview in the Batman voice. However, Jayson Tatum wasn’t a big fan of Williams’ cosplay.

“Yo, what the f*** are you doing?” Tatum asked Williams as he was in the middle of chatting with reporters. Williams responded to Tatum’s playful banter by starting him down before continuing his interview (still using the Batman voice).

So, while there have been some positives and negatives surrounding Williams in recent weeks, keep an eye on his restricted free agency. The Celtics can match any offer he gets, but other teams could look to overpay him.