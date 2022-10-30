Jayson Tatum Calls Out Celtics Forward After Antics

The Boston Celtics bounced back on Sunday night, getting back in the win column with a 112-94 victory over the Washington Wizards. Jayson Tatum (24 points), Jaylen Brown (23 points), and Malcolm Brogdon (23 points) led the way for Boston.

However, despite three 20-point performances, it was Grant Williams who stole the show, and it wasn’t for anything he did on the court. He came to the arena dressed as Batman (his self-appointed nickname) for Halloween, but he also did his post-game interview in the costume (and with the voice). But it didn’t come without mockery.

“Yo, what the f*** are you doing?” Tatum asked Williams as he was in the middle of chatting with reporters. Williams responded to Tatum’s playful banter by starting him down before continuing his interview (still using the Batman voice).

The young forward put in a solid shift off the bench against Washington. He ended the night with 10 points, three rebounds, and three assists on 4-of-6 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Williams: ‘We Kept Boston Safe’

Not only did Williams do his interview in the Batman voice, though, he made sure to answer all of the questions as Batman would. So, when Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston asked him how the team felt after the win, he said that they “kept Boston safe.”

He also took time to compliment the team’s bench unit. Led by Brogdon’s 23 points, they put up 48 points against the Wizards.

“We’re just as good in the lights as we are in the darkness,” Williams said, continuing the Batman theme. “It’s the best to have two guys, Superman, Green Lantern, do our best job as a league to not only keep this team secure, but this city safe.”

But perhaps more impressively, the Celtics’ defense stepped up. They allowed just 94 points, marking the first time they’ve held an opponent to less than 100. Williams said that Boston takes pride on that end of the court.

“As much as we can, we try to prevent as much crime as possible,” Williams explained. “The crime to us is on the 3-point line and then layups, so whenever we can, we try and funnel everything into the team that we are. We protect each other, and in the midrange, no one scores. No one.”

Brogdon Led the Way for Celtics

But while Williams’ Batman cosplay was the most entertaining storyline of the night, Brogdon’s play was the most impressive on-court feat of the night. He said that he’s focused on running the bench unit as if they’re another set of starters.

“I’ve been starting my whole career, so to go to the bench, I want to bring that energy to the bench,” Brogdon said. “I want us to believe we’re a starting group as well. And when we’re in there, we play like starters. We play with that energy. We play with that confidence every night as soon as we step on the floor. And that’s what we’ve been doing for the majority of the season.”

"I wanted to put an emphasis on getting down and getting us easy shots" Malcolm Brogdon on coming off the bench Presented by: New England Ford Dealers pic.twitter.com/ywJ4cw6scX — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 31, 2022

Between Brogdon, Batman, and Boston’s win, it was an all-around pleasant night for Celtics fans on the eve of Halloween.