Kevin Durant Calls Out NBA Over Jayson Tatum Decision

The Boston Celtics won their seventh game in a row on Monday night, taking down the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 126-122. That being said, the Thunder made things hard on Boston, and throughout the majority of the first half, the Celtics continuously got in their own way by arguing with the referees.

Early in the second quarter, Jayson Tatum missed a layup and then committed a foul. He clapped in frustration, but the referee deemed the action worthy of a technical foul. Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant tweeted about the incident, calling out the NBA for the call.

“Jayson tatum just received the worst tech I’ve seen in the nba in a while. I’m actually laughing,” Durant tweeted.

After the tech, Tatum was baffled. He argued the call for a few moments before finally conceding. It was the second technical foul of the game for Boston, as Grant Williams picked one up early in the first quarter for arguing a call.

Tatum ended the night with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and an assist in 38:00 of action. He also tallied three steals and three blocks, causing havoc on the defensive end.

Star Big Man Throws Shade at Tatum

Durant isn’t the first NBA superstar to throw some words Tatum’s way in the past few days. Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid made a comment that seemed to be directed at Tatum.

After Philadelphia’s win over the Utah Jazz, Embiid said that he told Lauri Markkanen to miss a couple of free throws so he could put his kid to bed. The comment was eerily similar to one Tatum made, and fans were quick to point it out.

“Joel Embiid said he told Lauri Markkanen he had to put his son Arthur to sleep when he shot those free throws late in the first quarter, so he wanted him to miss to avoid overtime.

“Embiid admitted he lied – he said Arthur is in bed every night at 7:30pm sharp,” tweeted Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

Morant told a similar story of Tatum, who went to the line late in the fourth during Boston’s win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Memphis star said that Tatum noted his need to “put Deuce to bed” when he tried to convince him to miss free throws.

Celtics Legend Praises Garnett

And if that wasn’t enough, past superstars have also been talking about Tatum. NBA Hall-of-Famer and Celtics legend Kevin Garnett said that Tatum should the MVP this year.

“First off, Jayson Tatum for MVP. He’s playing unbelievable,” Garnett said. “We already knew that Jayson Tatum could score the ball with the best of them, right? But I see this year that he’s taken another step. I think in the last four or five games, I’ve seen his defensive efforts be a lot greater than what I’ve seen. He seems to be a lot more locked in on both ends, and he’s playing like a top-five player.”

So far this season, Tatum has appeared in all 14 games for the Celtics and played 37.5 minutes per game. He’s averaging 31.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on 49.1% shooting from the field and 36.8% shooting from behind the three-point line.