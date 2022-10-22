Celtics Guard Calls Out Bam Adebayo After Game vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics picked up their second win of the season against the Miami Heat on Friday night, winning 111-104. They benefitted from Heat big man Bam Adebayo getting into some foul trouble and utilized the time he was off the court to their advantage.

Most of Adebayo’s fouls were illegal screens, and Malcolm Brogdon called him out for setting more of said screens than he should be.

“He’s a great screener. Some of them are illegal and don’t get called, but that’s the reality of the game. Navigating through them, he’s a big guy that screens well, and they play well through him,” Brogdon explained.

Adebayo finished the game with four fouls and five turnovers but had an otherwise impressive performance. He dropped 19 points, eight rebounds, and five assists on 8-of-11 shooting from the field.

As for Brogdon, he wasn’t very efficient, but he filled up the stat sheet. Despite shooting just 2-of-9 from the field, Brogdon put up seven points, five rebounds, and three assists.

Boston was infinitely better when Adebayo was off the floor. The Heat big man finished with a +/- of 20, while no one else on the roster had a +/- better than seven (Jimmy Butler). And outside of those two, every other Heat player recorded a zero or below.

Celtics Stayed Poised Throughout Game

That being said, the Heat put up a fight in the third quarter. They went on a run to open up the second half, erasing Boston’s eight-point halftime advantage and taking a two-point lead with roughly six minutes to go in the third.

Despite that, the Celtics battled back and finished the quarter up by 12 points heading into the final frame. Head coach Joe Mazzulla complimented their poise and said that they will learn something from every game they play.

“There’s going to be moments throughout there year where we have to check our poise, check our execution … every game’s going to teach us something,” Mazzulla explained.

Play

Joe Mazzulla Says the Heat Was a 'Great Test' For the Celtics | Postgame MIAMI, FL — Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazulla spoke to reporters after the Celtics 111-104 win vs Miami Heat on Friday night. 2022-10-22T02:40:52Z

The Celtics faced Miami in last year’s Eastern Conference Finals, and their victory on Friday night took them to 2-0 on the season, with both games coming against projected Eastern Conference playoff teams.

Mazzulla noted that the Miami game was a good test for them.

“This was a great test for us. I thought our guys did a great job responding but we’ll be judged by how well we handle our success,” Mazzulla stated.

Celtics Played Well on Defense

Boston recorded four steals and 11 blocks against the Heat, stalling Miami’s offensive approach, especially from behind the three-point line, where they shot just 8-of-26.

Veteran big man Al Horford praised Boston’s composure and defense toward the end of the game.

“Just continued to grind the game out,” Horford said. “They made a run in the third. Coach called a timeout, and we talked about, ‘that was the run that they made and let’s kind of move forward from there.’ Our group did a great job closing them out in the third, and then, once we got to the fourth, it was back and forth. We made plays, enough plays when we needed to, but most importantly, defensively, we got those stops that were big for us.”

"It's a big win… we just took on the challenge"@tvabby caught up with Al Horford after the Celtics' win in Miami pic.twitter.com/aBzALJQbF9 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 22, 2022

With a 2-0 record, Boston will travel across Florida on October 22 to take on the Orlando Magic on the second night of a back-to-back. That game tips off at 7:00 p.m. Eastern time.