Celtics Linked to Former Boston Forward as Offseason Trade Target

The Boston Celtics just wrapped up a very successful season that saw them reach their first NBA Finals since 2010. However, now that the season has ended, all eyes need to shift toward the offseason in an attempt to find ways to improve the roster.

Boston will not have a first-round pick in this year’s draft, as they dealt theirs away in the Derrick White trade at the deadline this past season. However, they do have a trade exception worth a little over $17 million that they could use to add a quality rotational piece.

One name that has been brought up as a potential trade target is former Celtic Marcus Morris. This idea was proposed by Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype.

“Some players they could pursue with their trade exceptions include… former Celtic Marcus Morris. The Celtics have all their future first-round picks to offer going forward, and they’ve shown a willingness to trade them when they traded one for Horford and another for White since Stevens took over,” Gozlan wrote.

MARCUS MORRIS BANKS THE DEEP DAGGER IN LA 🗡️ pic.twitter.com/nXa1vRvIsM — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 4, 2021

Morris has spent the past two-and-a-half seasons with the LA Clippers. This past year, he averaged 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 43.4% shooting from the field and 36.7% shooting from three-point range.

Despite his solid numbers, the Clippers are reportedly looking to trade him this summer.

Clippers Could Look to Trade Morris

On April 19, Andrew Greif of the LA Times reported that the Clippers will likely look to trade Morris this summer. As Kawhi Leonard gets set to make his return, the Clippers will have an abundance of wings on the roster.

“With Leonard coming back and the possibility Batum and Robert Covington also will be back, Morris could be viewed as a valuable shot-maker but ultimately high-cost redundancy among a glut of wings. The Clippers are widely expected to look at Morris’ contract as a way to facilitate potential trades to upgrade the roster,” Greif wrote

Unfortunately for the Celtics, this may put them out of the running for Morris. If Boston were to make a deal for the forward, it would likely involve picks. Since they have the TPE, they wouldn’t need to match salaries, meaning they likely wouldn’t be looking to trade any core players away. So if the Clippers are only looking to trade Morris for upgrades, the Celtics might not be their ideal trade partner.

And on top of that, Morris’ relationship with the Celtics isn’t as good as it once was.

Morris Never Got a Call From Celtics in 2019

After Morris entered free agency in 2019, he ended up signing with the New York Knicks, despite wanting to remain in Boston. And on top of that, Morris told the media that he never even got a call from the Celtics.

“I didn’t get a phone call, I didn’t get anything from Boston, so it was very surprising… My two years there was special. I thought I did a lot for the team. I thought I at least deserved a phone call but it is what it is,” Morris said.

Former #Celtics forward Marcus Morris opens up about his frustration with the Celtics about not receiving a single phone call during free agency. Head to the @CLNSMedia YouTube page to see the full exclusive interview pic.twitter.com/3luD8IJRBa — Celtics on CLNS (@CelticsCLNS) October 26, 2019

But now, there’s a new face running the show. Brad Stevens is in the front office and Danny Ainge is gone. Maybe Morris’ relationship with Stevens is still good enough for him to want to return to Beantown.