Celtics Sign 27-Year-Old Big Man to Contract: Report

The Boston Celtics fell just short in the NBA Finals this past season, losing to the Golden State Warriors in six games. During the series, it became evidently clear that they were lacking depth, but so far this offseason, they’ve done a good job at fixing that issue.

Brad Stevens signed Danilo Gallinari to a two-year contract and made a massive trade with the Indiana Pacers for guard Malcolm Brogdon. Unfortunately, Gallinari suffered an ACL tear while playing for the Italian national team at EuroBasket.

They already had a few open roster spots that they were looking to fill, and with Gallinari now out for (at least) the majority of the season, adding some big man depth will be crucial. According to Alberto De Roa of HoopsHype, the Celtics have officially signed Noah Vonleh to a contract.

“Noah Vonleh signed a one-year, fully non-guaranteed $2.46M contract with the Boston Celtics,” HoopsHype reported.

Vonleh hasn’t appeared in an NBA game since the 2020-21 season, when he played four games for the Brooklyn Nets. In his seven years of experience in the league, Vonleh has played for seven teams – the Nets, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Portland Trail Blazers, and Charlotte Hornets.

Keith Smith of CelticsBlog and Spotrac gave some extra insight into the details of the deal.

Details of Vonleh’s Deal With Celtics

Vonleh’s contract with Boston isn’t guaranteed, and it’s still a training camp deal. However, if he makes the regular season roster by opening night, Smith reports that it will convert to a standard non-guaranteed deal.

“Noah Vonleh’s contract with the Boston Celtics is a non-guaranteed training camp deal, a league source tells @celticsblog & @spotrac.

“Vonleh’s deal won’t count against the cap/tax unless he makes the opening night roster. It would then convert to a standard non-guaranteed deal,” Smith tweeted.

Noah Vonleh's contract with the Boston Celtics is a non-guaranteed training camp deal, a league source tells @celticsblog & @spotrac. Vonleh's deal won't count against the cap/tax unless he makes the opening night roster. It would then convert to a standard non-guaranteed deal. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 8, 2022

Throughout his seven-year playing career, Vonleh appeared in 339 total games. He holds career averages of 4.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 0.8 assists on 45.9% shooting from the field and 30.8% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Vonleh’s addition to the Celtics roster is a part of a recent competition the team is holding.

Celtics Training Camp Competition

According to Jay King of The Athletic, the Celtics will be holding an open competition at training camp to fill the final spots on the roster. Vonleh is among the players Boston invited. In addition, King mentioned three more players.

“As of Tuesday, the Celtics mostly were expected to fill out the rest of the training camp roster with young veterans willing to vie for those spots,” King reported. “Recent additions Noah Vonleh and Bruno Caboclo will be in that group, while last year’s two-way player Brodric Thomas and former Kings draft pick Justin Jackson are viewed as strong candidates to join them, league sources told The Athletic.”

Thomas and Jackson both spent time on the Celtics roster last year, as Thomas was one of their two-way players and Jackson earned a 10-day with the team at one point. Meanwhile, Vonleh and Caboclo are new faces in the organization, both looking to make their way back into the NBA.