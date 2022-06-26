Steve Kerr Sends Strong Message to Celtics Fans After NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics fell two wins short of winning their first NBA Championship since 2008. Instead, the Golden State Warriors brought home their fourth title in eight years, reclaiming the throne atop the NBA.

In the end, Golden State’s experience out-classed the Celtics, who couldn’t seem to get out of their own way. They turned the ball over a ton and just couldn’t find a rhythm on offense, despite the TD Garden crowd doing everything in their power to help them.

TD Garden did so much, however, that they angered some of the Warriors. Chants of ‘F*** you, Draymond’ echoed throughout Boston whenever Draymond Green touched the ball. While it was a hot topic during the Finals, Warriors coach Steve Kerr brought it up again when talking with Andre Iguodala and Evan Turner on the Point Forward podcast.

“I thought they crossed the line,” Kerr explained “I’m all for booing guys, cheering for your own team. The appropriate cheer — if you want to go down that path — is ‘so-and-so sucks, so-and-so sucks.’ … when they were saying ‘F you Draymond,’ 20,000 people, I thought of Draymond’s kid too.”

Kerr doubled down on his sentiment that swearing in front of children is crossing the line, discussing how sweet Green’s son, DJ, is.

Kerr Calls Celtics Fans ‘A Bit Extreme’

The Warriors coach said that fans don’t think about their actions in the moment, stating that Green’s kids shouldn’t have to listen to drunk fans curse their father out during a basketball game.

“Like DJ, five years old, sweet kid, like the nicest kid … this sweet and innocent little guy and he’s gotta sit there and watch as his dad gets cussed out by 20,000 drunk fans,” said Kerr. P”eople don’t think of it in those terms when you’re watching from the outside. I do think it rattled Draymond a little bit because that’s pretty extreme.”

Green’s wife, Hazel Renee, also discussed the issue after Game 3 of the NBA Finals, taking to Instagram to voice her displeasure with Boston fans.

“Tough loss tonight BUT in NO WAY, shape or form should fans be allowed to chant obscenities at players!” Renee wrote on her Instagram Story. “Are they not human? Is someone standing at your job saying off the wall things to you? The NBA has the audacity to have a whole code of conduct cart at every seat about fans and their behaviors and how they could be ejected from a game or banned but a whole crowd/section/numerous people get to chant F*** YOU DRAYMOND or call him a B**** or MF? And nothing? Like that’s OK? Warriors fans would NEVER!! My kids were at the game tonight hearing that mess! Very DISGUSTING of you little Celtics fans. Just shameful!”

Draymond Green’s wife, Hazel Renee, took to Instagram to call out Celtics fans for their ‘F**k you Draymond’ chants as well as calling him a ‘b**ch’ and a ‘motherf**ker’ in front of her kids. pic.twitter.com/v3E7kajQDL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 9, 2022

However, Celtics fans were quick to point out that Green himself consistently swore in front of his son…

Celtics Fans Called Warriors Hypocrites

During one of his post-game press conferences, Green could be heard swearing in front of his son. When asked about how he played in the game, he said that he played “like s***.”

Klay about Boston fans swearing in the crowd: “real classy, Boston.” Draymond in-front of his son: https://t.co/XvZeG2M7TR — johnny lawks (@johnny603_) June 9, 2022

In addition, some people on Twitter used a video of Green swearing to a crowd of Warriors fans (likely with children in it) during their Championship celebrations as evidence of their hypocrisy.

Klay Thompson to Celtics fans: “Dropping F-bombs with children in the crowd. Real classy, good job Boston.” Draymond Green with children in the Warriors crowd: https://t.co/YV8eU11GQi — Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) June 20, 2022

This is an issue that will likely never be resolved. The Warriors will always resent Boston for their chants, and Celtics fans will never back down, either.