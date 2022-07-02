Bulls Star Sounds Off on Potential Trade After Blockbuster Move

The Chicago Bulls have been somewhat quiet so far this offseason. They signed Andre Drummond, re-signed Zach LaVine to a max contract, and brought back Derrick Jones Jr. But other than that, they haven’t really done anything groundbreaking.

That’s perfectly normal, but it’s funny to think about, considering how many rumors they were involved in leading up to free agency. Most notably, they were the primary team thrown around when discussing a potential Rudy Gobert trade. But that didn’t happen.

Instead, Gobert got traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves for five first-round draft picks. It was highly unlikely that the Bulls were going to match that offer. Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic was quick to chime in about the trade, but instead of analyzing it, he made a quick joke about his name being thrown around in rumors.

“Glad my offer for the house I found in Salt Lake got rejected then,” Vucevic tweeted after the Jazz traded Gobert to the Timberwolves.

Vucevic was the main name being thrown in potential Goebrt trades on the Bulls side of things. But despite the talk, sources reported that Vucevic was confident he would stay with the Bulls.

Vucevic Knew He’d Stay in Chicago

Primarily due to financial reasons, Vucevic was included in almost every Gobert-to-Chicago trade rumor that was put out. It was some variation of him, a young player, and picks. However, despite this, KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported that Vucevic was of the belief that the Bulls wouldn’t trade him.

“Things can obviously change in this league – always change in this league. I can also tell you, from my understanding, Nikola Vucevic is under the impression he’s going to be here,” Johnson reported.

Even though Vucevic had somewhat of a down season shooting the ball last year, he still put up solid numbers. The Bulls big man averaged 17.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 47.3% shooting from the floor and 31.4% shooting from distance.

And while Vucevic didn’t end up moving to live in Salt Lake City, Chicago’s chance to make a blockbuster trade isn’t gone just yet.

Bulls Have Called About Blockbuster Trade

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets officially requested a trade just before free agency opened. In turn, many teams immediately became interested. And according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bulls were one of those teams.

“According to a source, the Bulls were a part of those phone calls, despite Durant reportedly having the Heat and Suns among his desired destinations — and despite the reality that the Bulls don’t have the type of high-profile player or quality of draft picks the Nets were looking for in a trade package,” Cowley reported.

Landing Durant would be a franchise-altering move, and the Bulls would have to give up a massive haul for him. Vucevic could potentially end up in a deal like that because of his salary.

Of course, this may have just been Chicago doing their due diligence, but it’s certainly an interesting tidbit. Maybe in a few weeks, Vucevic will be tweeting about how he almost bought a house in Brooklyn.