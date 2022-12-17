Mavs Proposal Would Abruptly Trade Christian Wood, Land Elite Luka Co-Star

It hasn’t been the ideal season for the Dallas Mavericks thus far. Between road struggles and Maxi Kleber’s recent injury, things haven’t gone according to plan. And with Luka Doncic handling the brunt of the responsibilities, some have suggested potential trade options.

After the Kristaps Porzingis trade last year, the Mavericks enjoyed a ton of success, making a run to the Western Conference Finals. But with Jalen Brunson leaving in free agency, Doncic was left without a secondary star to help him. Dalton Trigg of Sports Illustrated mocked up a trade involving Dallas and the Washington Wizards that would fix that.

Here’s a full outline of the proposed trade:

Mavericks receive: Bradley Beal, Daniel Gafford

Wizards receive: Christian Wood, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dwight Powell, Jaden Hardy, two future first-round picks, two future second-round picks

Bradley Beal warming up before Wizards-Clippers. He’s out today, but could return tomorrow vs. the Lakers 👀 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/ppW6wiJHQj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 17, 2022

Obviously, this would be a haul to give up from the perspective of the Mavericks. They just traded for Wood, Hardaway has been playing well, and Hardy is a rookie with lots of potential. Plus, they’d once again be depleting their trade assets.

That being said, Beal would be a great secondary ball-handler next to Doncic, as well as someone who could take the pressure off him in the scoring column. The only catch is that he’s on a super-max contract through the 2026-27 season, meaning the Mavericks would have to have serious belief in the Doncic-Beal pairing.

Beal is injured right now, but he’s appeared in 18 of the team’s 30 games so far this season. The three-time All-Star guard is putting up 22.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game on 52.2% shooting from the field and 35.2% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Mavericks ‘Expressed Interest’ on Bojan Bogdanovic Trade

A trade for Beal would be great for the Mavericks, but it also comes with a ton of risks. They would be committing to him long-term, giving up significant draft capital, and restricting their financial flexibility. In turn, they could attempt to look at other, smaller trades.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Mavericks have “expressed interest” in a trade for Bojan Bogdanovic.

“Bogdanovic’s strong play has led numerous playoff-caliber teams around the league to express interest in trading for him, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and Atlanta Hawks, among several others, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote. “Thus far, Detroit has been unwilling to engage in trade talks for the 33-year-old forward. Rival executives, however, are hopeful that stance changes closer to the deadline if Detroit continues to remain in the cellar of the East, with Cade Cunningham expected to miss the rest of the season.”

Bojan Bogdanovic GOES OFF for 25 points in the third quarter alone 😱pic.twitter.com/6SUGfLxYDK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 12, 2022

Mavericks Urged to Bench Spencer Dinwiddie

In addition to potential trade ideas, the Mavericks could also look at potential rotational changes. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report suggested that Dallas should bench Spencer Dinwiddie moving forward, placing him in the same bench role in which he thrived last season.

“Splitting up Dončić and Dinwiddie—perhaps by swapping in the ascending Josh Green—could be a boon for both Dallas’ first five and its reserve unit. As the spark leader of the second team, Dinwiddie could be an asset.”