Insider Links Mitch Marner to 4 NHL Teams in Potential Trade

NHL inside David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period has linked Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner to four teams in a potential trade.

Since the Maple Leafs were eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Boston Bruins, Marner has been the subject of trade rumors. The skilled winger has one year left on the six-year $65.4 million deal he signed in 2019.

Although Marner has a full no-movement clause, his name remains in the rumor mill, and Pagnotta has linked him to four teams.

“Marner wants to stay in Toronto, that much is clear. But the Leafs will be taking calls from select teams and if they feel they’ve received an offer that they would accept, they’ll go to Marner about waiving his no-movement clause. Marner holds all the cards, but if push comes to shove, for the right environment, we believe he will waive. Team interested in: Vegas, Nashville, Chicago, Dallas,” Pagnotta wrote in his article.

As Pagnotta writes, the four teams he mentions are the Vegas Golden Knights, Nashville Predators, Chicago Blackhawks, and Dallas Stars. Vegas and Nashville had been widely reported, as both deals would likely bring back a goalie to Toronto.

However, Chicago and Dallas haven’t been mentioned much in the Marner trade chatter. What either team would offer the Maple Leafs is uncertain.

Marner recorded 26 goals and 59 assists for 85 points in 69 regular season games last season. He added 1 goal and 2 assists for 3 points in seven playoff games.

Maple Leafs Not Ruling Out Re-Signing Marner

Although Marner has been the subject of plenty of trade rumors, there also have been reports that the forward could re-sign with the Maple Leafs.

TSN’s Darren Dreger went on First Up on TSN Radio and revealed that Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving would rather re-sign Marner than trade him.

“Are we so sure Toronto doesn’t want to extend Mitch? I’m not. I think Treliving would rather extend [Marner] than trade. But they’re not having those discussions yet either. It’s still early, it’s very premature across the board,” Dreger said.

Marner does control the entire process as he has a full no-movement clause so if he doesn’t want to be traded he can’t.

Marner Wants to Remain in Toronto

Toronto selected Marner with the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NHL draft and he has been with the Maple Leafs since.

Marner is also from the Greater Toronto area, so given that he’s from the area, The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reported that the winger is unlikely to waive his no-movement clause.

“At this point, the Marner camp led by veteran agent Darren Ferris is not working on a list of teams. They have no intention as of now of producing such a list. As far as the Marner camp is concerned, the star winger has one more year on his contract with the Leafs and intends to honor it,” LeBrun wrote.

“So as far as I can tell right this minute, this is all about what the Leafs come to Marner with this summer (if anything) — not the other way around. Marner holds most of the cards with his 100 percent no-move clause, which went into effect last July 1,” LeBrun continued.

Marner has played in 576 NHL games, all with Toronto, recording 194 goals and 445 assists for 639 points.