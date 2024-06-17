Jets Trade Proposal Reunites Aaron Rodgers With Former Weapon

The New York Jets have done plenty to make Aaron Rodgers feel at home, but could do even more by trading for one of his old receivers in Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Kristopher Knox with Bleacher Report laid out a handful of trade ideas to reunite quarterbacks with former receivers. The list wouldn’t have been complete without Rodgers getting an old teammates.

However, instead of a trade for Davante Adams, Knox laid out a move for MVS.

“Naturally, many fans may want to link the Jets to former Green Bay Packers No. 1 receiver Davante Adams, but that’s not realistic,” Knox wrote. “However, the Jets might be able to land another of Rodgers’ former Packers targets, if they’re willing to wait until the end of the summer…[Marquez Valdes-Scantling] spent four seasons with Rodgers in Green Bay and could be a capable ancillary target for the Jets.”

It’s not the flashiest move for the Jets, but a trade for MVS would give them some depth at receiver.

Marquez Valdes Scantling’s Up-and-Down Career

There have been plenty of highs in Valdes-Scantling’s NFL career. Unfortunately, there have also been some lows.

MVS was just a fifth-round pick back in 2018 out of South Florida. Despite minimal expectations, he found his way onto the field quickly as a rookie. He emerged as a deep threat before having a breakout year in 2020. Along with leading the league with 20.9 yards per reception, he finished the year with 690 yards and six touchdowns.

Following four solid seasons in Green Bay, MVS signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. He wasn’t able to replicate his production with his new team, but stepped up in some clutch playoff moments on his way to two Super Bowl rings.

The Chiefs parted ways with MVS this offseason to clear $12 million in cap space. He had to wait patiently for another team to call, but signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills back in May.

MVS is still just 29 years old, and with his ability as a deep threat, he could be a fun receiver for Josh Allen to throw to in 2024.

The Jets Need More Receiver Depth

The Jets have legitimate talent at wide receiver. However, they still need some depth at the position behind their starters.

Garrett Wilson is expected to have a big Year 3. He’s already racked up over 2,200 receiving yards and an Offensive Rookie of the Year award. The biggest difference in 2024 is that he’ll have some other weapons around him to take the pressure off.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas added a pair of starting-caliber receivers this offseason. Along with signing veteran Mike Williams, he also drafted Malachi Corley out of Western Kentucky. The two should establish themselves as legitimate weapons for Rodgers and the offense.

However, there is little depth behind those three receivers. Allen Lazard was supposed to be a starter for the Jets, but has been blasted as a disappointment. Other backups include unproven players like Jason Brownlee and Xavier Gipson.

Trading for another solid starter like Valdes-Scantling could give the Jets some much-needed depth.