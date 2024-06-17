Jets’ Woody Johnson Going Cowboys ‘All in’ for Rest of Offseason

This offseason Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones said that his team was going “all in.” New York Jets Owner Woody Johnson apparently is going to be taking a page out of that playbook.

Rich Cimini of ESPN revealed some interesting details on Johnson’s spending plans for the rest of the offseason.

“I think Woody Johnson is done shelling out the big bucks. It’s interesting [that] some folks think that he’s been doing some cost-cutting. You notice they have a smaller coaching staff than last year. He never replaced Rex Hogan or Chad Alexander. You hear some whispers around the building that there were also some cuts in other departments non-football-related. Interesting. Their cash spending this year is $260 million that is No. 20 in the league which is about $90 million behind the Eagles who are No. 1. So yeah I don’t think Woody Johnson is going to be throwing around any more big bucks this year,” Cimini explained on the “Flight Deck” podcast.

The Jets-Cowboys ‘All in’ Parallel

Jones’ definition of “all in” this offseason was to put pressure on his guys. Mike McCarthy is entering the last year of his deal, Dak Prescott is entering the last year of his deal, to this point Dallas hasn’t shelled out the big bucks for two of its biggest stars (CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons).

If the Cowboys live up to all of the hype and make a deep playoff run, everyone will be handsomely rewarded after the season.

It’s a bold strategy Cotton, we’ll see if it pays off.

In that same vein, it appears Johnson is doing something similar with a few key players.

Cimini revealed on the podcast that contract extension discussions with veteran DJ Reed and Michael Carter II are “nonexistent.”

Both Reed and Carter are heading into the final years of their contracts. It appears Johnson is going all in on how the roster is currently constructed and then they will sort through the pieces in 2025.

That’s a bold move and that puts a lot of pressure on the team heading into 2024 and just right around the corner in 2025.

According to Spotrac, the green and white have 10 starters who are set to become free agents next offseason.

That list includes Haason Reddick, Reed, Mike Williams, Tyler Conklin, Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses, Javon Kinlaw, Chuck Clark, Carter, and Tony Adams (restricted free agent).

With only one franchise tag available, the Jets could have a different kind of problem next offseason.

Why Did Woody Johnson Make This Decision for the Jets?

Why is Johnson suddenly being so frugal?

“He knows he has some big contracts coming up next year on the horizon,” Cimini said.

Those future deals revolve around the historic 2022 NFL draft class for the Jets. The top four picks in that class are all set to receive monster deals.

You could make an argument that Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and Breece Hall will all command top-of-the-market deals a year from now. Jermaine Johnson could join that group if he takes another big leap in 2024.

Johnson wants to retain that top talent. New York was able to discover it through the draft and develop it. To take the next step, the Jets need to keep this group together. That’ll be a costly venture that will likely require some other good players to walk out the door.