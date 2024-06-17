Swin Cash Slams Media Bias Towards Angel Reese Over Foul on Caitlin Clark

The most recent edition of the Chicago Sky vs. Indiana Fever, featuring two of the WNBA’s top rookies, was action-packed with a dash of drama. Sky rookie Angel Reese and Fever rookie Caitlin Clark have been the talk of women’s basketball for the last two years. Their matchups will always drive some media buzz, and their June 16 matchup was no exception.

During the second half of the Indiana Fever’s 91-83 victory over the Chicago Sky, Reese was hit with a flagrant foul while the Fever clung to a one-point lead late in the third quarter. While attempting to contest a Clark drive to the hoop, Reese inadvertently struck Clark’s head with her arm, which sparked heated discussions and reactions from the basketball world.

Caitlin Clark is fouled while driving to the basket pic.twitter.com/U9TvoFUoD3 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 16, 2024

One such reaction came from WNBA legend Swin Cash, who accused the media of unfairly targeting Reese. Cash argued that the excessive coverage of Reese’s foul overshadowed other aspects of the game, pointing to a potential media bias against the Sky’s star rookie.

Cash took to X to voice her frustration with the media coverage of the play and even offered Reese some encouragement. “To have the only highlight of Angel be that foul is nasty work by these outlets. U know what you’re doing while also questioning her intent is nonsense! They got it right, it was a flagrant 1 it was called by the refs & the players played on. Smh Keep Pushin& Competing Angel,” wrote Cash.

To have the only highlight of Angel be that foul is nasty work by these outlets. U know what you're doing while also questioning her intent is nonsense! They got it right, it was a flagrant 1 it was called by the refs & the players played on. Smh Keep Pushin& Competing Angel👑 — Swin Cash (@SwinCash) June 16, 2024

Reese Continues to be Vocal Regarding WNBA Officiating

After a thorough replay review of the foul, referees escalated the call to a flagrant-1. Despite a strong performance, with Reese tallying 11 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 fouls, the Sky ultimately fell to the Fever 91-83. Post-game, Reese voiced her frustration with the officiating, criticizing the referees for what she saw as another questionable upgrade of a hard foul involving Clark. She also claimed that some teams and players seem to be on the receiving end of favorable calls.

“I think we went up really strong a lot of times and didn’t get a lot of calls,” Reese said. “Going back and looking, I’ve seen a lot of calls that weren’t made; I guess some people get a special whistle.”

Reese also stated how important the refs were in the second professional matchup between her and Clark.

“I can’t control the refs and they affected the game, obviously, a lot tonight,” Reese said. “Y’all are probably going to play that clip like 20 times before Monday.”

Angel Reese on the foul that got upgraded to a Flagrant 1: "It was a basketball play. I can't control the refs. They affected the game obviously a lot today." "I'm always going for the ball. Y'all are going to play that clip 20 times before Monday." — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 16, 2024

This play adds to the growing narrative fueling the ongoing debate about the physicality Clark endures each night in the WNBA.

Physical Play Vs. Clark Continues to Garner Attention

Clark’s introduction to the WNBA has been a baptism by fire, with opponents’ physical play putting her under an intense spotlight.

However, not all this attention has been positive.

The debate reached a boiling point in the Fever’s first matchup in 2024 against the Sky when Chicago’s Chennedy Carter delivered a hard shoulder check to Clark, sending her tumbling to the floor before an inbound pass. Unlike the Reese foul on Clark, this foul did not resemble a basketball play and felt more like a message being sent to the star rookie.

The officials initially ruled Carter’s action as an away-from-the-ball foul, choosing not to review the play. At the time, it was deemed a common foul. However, upon further review, the league upgraded the infraction to a flagrant-1 violation the following day.

Despite the intense physical play, Clark remains resolute. She states she won’t let the rough tactics affect her mindset and will continue to play her game. Clark discussed her mindset with Chloe Peterson of the Indianapolis Star.

“I think everybody is physical with me; they get away with things that probably other people don’t get away with,” Clark said. “It’s tough, but that’s just the fact of the matter. This is a very physical game, and you’re going to get pressure; this is professional basketball,” Clark continued. “It is what it is, honestly.”

Although Clark understands there isn’t much she can do regarding the physical play, her frustration has occasionally surfaced, especially when she feels officiating decisions aren’t in her favor. This has led to Clark accumulating a league-high three technical fouls. It would trigger an automatic one-game suspension if she reaches seven technicals during the regular season.

It doesn’t appear that the physical approach to defending one of the most offensively skilled players in the WNBA will change anytime soon.