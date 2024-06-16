Haason Reddick Broke His Promise to Jets, Insider Says

New information is coming to the surface.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, veteran pass rusher Haason Reddick “gave his word” to the New York Jets before he was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles that he would attend “all of the offseason stuff.”

Additionally the green and white explained their stance on Reddick’s contract situation to him that an extension wasn’t off the table. Still, their preference would be to revisit it after the 2024 season. Reddick was okay with that before the trade, Cimini revealed on the “Flight Deck” podcast.

Despite those promises, Reddick broke his word and chose not to attend any of the voluntary OTAs or the two-day mandatory minicamp. In that process, Reddick gave up a $250,000 workout bonus and is subject to be fined over $50,000.

What the Heck Changed for Reddick and the Jets?

“I think one of the key things in this whole thing that people are overlooking is during the draft the Jets traded John Franklin-Myers to Denver. He was the guy that was starting at the Reddick position. So the Jets kind of left themselves exposed there. They traded a guy because they openly admitted they couldn’t afford to keep both, so they trade JFM. Then all of a sudden, it’s like well they’re really really counting on Reddick and I think maybe Reddick said ‘Hey I got a little leverage now, I’m going to use it, and I’m going to try to squeeze them for a new contract,’ Cimini revealed on the podcast.

General manager Joe Douglas discussed the decision to trade JFM following the 2024 NFL draft.

“That was a difficult one because when we made the trade for Haason, we knew it was going to be next to impossible to keep JFM at his salary,” Douglas revealed.

The Jets defensive line depth isn’t what it was earlier in the offseason. New York lost Bryce Huff in free agency to the Eagles and dealt away JFM to the Broncos.

Reddick is an incredibly important piece of the puzzle. He was instantly one of the best players on the roster the moment he was traded to New York.

Jets Hold the Ultimate Trump Card

Reddick has thrown away over $300,000 during his brief tenure with the Jets because of missed workout bonuses and fines. If he continues to be MIA come training camp, the price will only become more steep.

“I don’t think he [Reddick] will be a training camp holdout. It’s a $50,000 fine per day, it’s non-waivable. That is why you see guys hold-in, so perhaps Reddick goes the hold-in approach,” Cimini said.

Cimini added that the Jets are “really confident” that they can get something done with Reddick ahead of training camp, “I don’t think they are sweating this a whole lot.”

Reddick is underpaid when you compare his production to his annual salary. He’s scheduled to make $14.25 million in non-guaranteed money in 2024. The top-five pass rushers in football average $28 million and change per season on their deals.

Cimini said Reddick wants a pay raise in the “mid-20s” per year range. He believes both sides will ultimately figure it out with a sweetener incentive package as a “band-aid” compromise.