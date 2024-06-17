Chiefs WR Celebrated by Hometown With Epic Monument [LOOK]

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman’s hometown of Bowman, Georgia, held a ceremony on June 15 to celebrate the achievements of Hardman, who has won three Super Bowls with the Chiefs and also played for the Georgia Bulldogs in college.

Part of the ceremony included the unveiling of a monument that pays tribute to Hardman’s football success. The monument, which has Hardman during his days as a Bulldog pictured on it, is “situated prominently on the corner of Hwy. 17 and Hwy. 172 at Bowman Square,” according to Ashley Cable of 105.3 WGC Radio.

According to Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports, there’s an inscription on the back side of the monument that reads, “Mecole Hardman, Jr. was selected with the 56th overall pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2019 NFL draft, where he has played in 3 Super Bowls in his first four years in the NFL. Mecole was named to the 2019 NFL Pro Bowl, All Pro and All Rookie Teams and became a Super Bowl LIV, Super Bowl LVII and Super Bowl LVIII champion. He caught the game winning touchdown in Super Bowl LVIII,”

There’s another inscription on the back side of the monument that also details Hardman’s work within the community.

“Mecole has supported the youth of Elbert County and students with disabilities by being a member, volunteer, and officer of the friends helping friends club, while attending Elbert County Schools and also during his collegiate and professional career.”

Andy Reid Breaks Silence on Mecole Hardman

After spending several months as a free agent, Hardman re-signed with the Chiefs on June 6 on a one-year, $1.12 million contract. His return to the team makes a ton of sense given his familiarity with the system and how cheaply the team was able to re-sign him.

Speaking to the media on June 8, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spoke about Hardman for the first time since he re-joined the two-time Super Bowl champions.

“He brings good energy,” Reid said during his press conference of Hardman. “And it’s good to have him back out there. I think we know how to use Mecole and Mecole knows that we know how to use Mecole the best and in the best way. So, he’s a smart kid. He’s a good learner that way. And he’s a light player [compared] to the other couple of guys that we have. Speed, not the biggest guy, a speed guy. So, we like those light components.”

Hardman re-joins a Kansas City receiver room that includes Rashee Rice, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Xavier Worthy, Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson, Justyn Ross, Cornell Powell, Nikko Remigio, Montrell Washington, Phillip Brooks, and Jaaron Hayek.

