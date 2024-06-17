Proposed Knicks Trade Lands 23 PPG NBA All-Star

With the NBA’s free agency period fast approaching (June 29 onwards), analysts have been floating all sorts of trade and sign-and-trade scenarios. One such scenario would see the Knicks acquire All-Star Lauri Markkanen from the Jazz in exchange for Julius Randle, three first-round picks and a pick swap.

New York Knicks receive: Lauri Markkanen

Utah Jazz receive: Julius Randle, 2024 First-Round Pick (from Mavericks), 2025 First-Round Pick (from Pistons), 2026 First-Round Pick, 2027 First-Round Pick Swap

The hypothetical trade was proposed by FanFirstSports’ Greg Patuto, who argued that Markkanen — with his elite deep-range shooting — would make for a better running mate to Jalen Brunson than Randle.

“The addition of Markkanen would fit the Knicks because of his age at 27 and ability to shoot from deep,” Patuto wrote on June 16. “He has improved each year in the league and the combination with Brunson would give the Knicks a duo to rely on moving forward.”

The writer also pointed out how the retooling Jazz — under the leadership of Danny Ainge — has been earmarked as a team that could be in the market for draft picks. The Jazz have also been rumored to flip their three picks in the June 26-27 NBA Draft — No. 10 (own), No. 29 (via Thunder) and No. 32 (via Wizards) — to move up on the board.

Knicks’ Reported Interest in Markkanen

Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney previously reported on the Knicks’ potential interest in acquiring Markkanen. In an article published on June 4, Deveney reported that the Jazz would demand at least five or six first-round picks to consider parting ways with their All-Star forward.

“The Knicks would love to get Lauri in there with OG and Brunson, he is a better fit for them than Randle is because of the shooting,” an NBA GM told Heavy Sports. “If they could swap Randle for Markkanen, then cough up a lot of first-rounders—five or six, you’d have to think—you might get Danny Ainge on board. But they don’t want Randle in Utah, so it has to be picks.”

Will Knicks Trade Their Draft Picks?

As is well documented, the Leon Rose-led Knicks front office has a war chest of draft picks to utilize, and the urgency to cash in on those assets could have been propelled by the team’s second-round exit in the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Much like the Jazz, the Knicks have three picks in the June 26-27 NBA Draft — No. 24 (via Mavericks), No. 25 (own) and No. 38 (via Jazz) — and a host of draft picks coming their way over the next few years.

“Besides its own first, New York has firsts in 2025 from Detroit, Milwaukee and Washington,” ESPN’s Bobby Marks wrote on May 30. “The Pistons’ first is top-13 protected, top-11 protected in 2026 and top-9 protected in 2027. The Knicks will receive the Bucks’ first if it falls outside of the top four. And finally, Washington will send its first top-10 protected and top-8 protected in 2026. New York has seven seconds available.”

While some believe the Knicks need to enter a postseason with a healthy Jalen Brunson and Randle before making drastic decisions, others think the franchise needs an upgrade or two to make serious noise out East. To that end, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on June 16 that Brunson was almost “a lock” to receive a contract extension in the offseason. The same can’t be said for Randle, whose future in New York isn’t as cut-and-dried. As such, the Knicks could explore trading the three-time All-Star.