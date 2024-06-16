Ex-Lions DT Turns Heads With Instagram Story Hours Before Arrest

Former Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs is facing criminal charges for the second time in a matter of weeks, with the latest arrest coming just hours after a social media post talking about his personal “growth.”

Buggs was arrested on June 16 on a domestic violence/burglary charge, NFL.com reported, citing records from the Tuscaloosa County (Ala.) Jail. The 27-year-old had already faced charges of animal cruelty related to an incident in his native Alabama.

Buggs, who was released by the Lions last season and joined the Kansas City Chiefs in January, had just taken to Instagram on Saturday evening to open up about his personal growth and development.

“Proud of my growth as a man and father,” he wrote in a caption of an Instagram story.

Isaiah Buggs Instagram story 17 hours before his arrest for domestic violence. “Proud of my growth as a man and father”😬 https://t.co/PoVINq7hg8 pic.twitter.com/Fxbgwkdyq1 — IG: NFLPreme (@premefootball) June 16, 2024

Isaiah Buggs Charged Again

Reporter Shannon Delcambre of WVTM, citing the Tuscaloosa Police Department, reported that Buggs was arrested Sunday morning after a 911 call was placed at close to 5:30 a.m.

“The TPD said their investigation led to Buggs being charged with second-degree burglary/domestic violence,” Delcambre reported. “Buggs was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail and was being held on a 12-hour domestic violence hold and $5,000 bond.”

The arrest came after Buggs faced other misdemeanor charges last month. Ryan Phillips of the Tuscaloosa Patch reported that he was accused of leaving dogs on his Alabama property.