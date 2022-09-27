4-Time Champion ‘Would Love’ to Play With Luka Doncic & Mavericks: Sources

It’s all about the future for the Dallas Mavericks. Yes, the team is fully capable of going on a deep playoff run this year, but with Luka Doncic being just 23 years old, the team is built for the future. However, the future may not be 10 years from now. It could be just two or three.

With Tim Hardaway Jr. and Davis Bertans on the books, the Mavericks are one or two quick trades away from creating enough space for a max contract. Next offseason, they could potentially be players in free agency looking to add another star alongside Doncic.

There are a bunch of players who could be available to them in free agency, but sources who spoke to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com mentioned one in particular – Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green. Dallas was named as one of the teams he could potentially want to join if he were to leave the Warriors.

“He does not want to, but if you ask around, I think there is a sense that he would,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “There is a limit on how much they’re going to spend to keep this thing together and because they have young guys are just about every position, they’re approaching it like there’s no one outside of Steph that they have to keep. Look, it would suck for them if Draymond left, it would suck to call up Steph and have to tell him, but Draymond has made it clear he is about player power. If he gets a big offer from Detroit as one example or maybe Dallas or the Lakers, somewhere he would like to play? He is not going to be shy about leaving. He understands this business.”

"He got it, he's gonna be a problem… he's already a problem." Back in 2018, Draymond Green could see how talented Luka Doncic was at just 19 years old. GAME 2 – Tonight at 9:00pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/lL8n6xj4md — NBA (@NBA) May 20, 2022

The reason Green could want to play in Dallas? Doncic.

Green ‘Would Love’ to Play With Doncic

When discussing the reasoning behind Green’s desire to play for various teams, the executive noted that the Warriors star would love to play with Doncic.

“He has always thought about playing for Detroit, helping his hometown of Flint at the same time. He would love to play with a superstar like Luka where he has to just play off him,” the executive said. “And he is Klutch. you know he loves being on the barbershop show with LeBron. He wants to have an entertainment career when he is done playing. You don’t need to be in L.A. for that, but it helps.”

This makes sense, as Green has expressed his respect for Doncic in the past.

Green Loves Doncic’s Game

During the August 11 edition of his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, Green stated that his favorite player to watch in the league (besides Stephen Curry) is Doncic.

“My favorite NBA player to watch besides Steph is Luka. Luka different. The way he sees the floor, scores the basketball, gets to his spot, his pace. It’s Luka for sure.”

Play

Dray answers fan questions on Steph Curry, LeBron, KD, The New Media & more | Draymond Green Show On a mailbag edition of 'The Draymond Green Show,' Dray answers questions on his favorite jerseys, Carmelo Anthony vs. Kevin Durant, his favorite Steph and Klay moments, who should start a 'New Media' career, players he has trouble guarding, his favorite players to watch, his all-time starting five, and much more. Timeline: 00:00 – Start… 2022-08-11T14:15:02Z

Green’s defense and overall leadership would give the Mavericks’ lineup a massive boost, and Doncic would benefit from playing with a guy like Green, too.