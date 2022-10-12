23-Year-Old Mavericks Guard Listed as ‘Source of Untapped Potential’

The Dallas Mavericks are in an interesting position. They lost a major piece of the puzzle this summer in the form of Jalen Brunson, but they also added two solid frontcourt players – Christian Wood and JaVale McGee. And coming off of an impressive year, things will only get harder.

Teams like the Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers have guys coming off of injuries, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings have made strives toward improvement, and other West teams look ready to go, too. The road back to the Western Conference Finals will be very difficult.

However, the emergence of bench players as quality rotational pieces could change that, and Brent Brooks of Mavs Moneyball has his eyes on a few players. One of them is training camp invite McKinley Wright IV, who is fighting to make the Mavericks final roster.

“A distant long shot to make the Mavericks’ actual roster, Wright offers something unique among non-roster camp invitees – a penchant for being a facilitator,” Brooks explained. “At just shy of 6 feet tall, he doesn’t fit the mold of big guards the team seems to prefer, but an exception could be made if he impresses the Mavs’ brain trust over the next ten days.”

McKinley Wright IV had 8 points & 10 assists with ZERO turnovers last night He looked like Dallas’ best passer and ball handler not named Spencer Dinwiddie A pass-first point guard with a defensive mindset sounds like the way to Jason Kidd’s heart pic.twitter.com/KEYVo7mIrq — All Things Mavs (@All_Things_Mavs) October 6, 2022

As mentioned, McKinley doesn’t have an easy path to making the roster, but if the Mavericks keep him around in the G League, there’s always a chance that he plays well enough to earn a shot down the line. His skillset is very intriguing, especially considering Dallas’ shaky guard depth after Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie.

Brooks noted his impressive career at Colorado and successful G League run with the Iowa Wolves last year.

Wright Looked Great in G League

The 23-year-old guard primarily suited up for the Minnesota Timberwolves’ G League team last year, but he put up solid numbers. Brooks noted this when discussing his potential fit with Dallas.

“Wright averaged 14.2 points on 46.7% shooting, 4.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game during his four-year career at Colorado,” Brooks wrote. “After going unselected in the 2021 draft, Wright latched on with Minnesota on a two-way deal last season but barely saw any action in just three NBA games. The majority of his time was spent with the G League Iowa Wolves – including a 25 point/15 assist effort. He had a very nice 10 assist, zero turnover outing in the first preseason game against the Thunder.”

There’s always a chance Wright could snag Dallas’ second two-way spot, but from the looks of it, the Mavericks have another idea in regard to their final 15-man roster spot.

Mavericks Eyeing International Veteran Guard

Adding someone like Wright would make sense, as the Mavericks would be investing in his future. However, to long-time NBA insider Marc Stein, they could be going a completely different route. He reported that they are in advanced talks to bring in former Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo.

“The Mavericks are in advanced talks with former Denver PG Facundo Campazzo on a one-year deal, league sources say.

“Dallas still has a 15th roster spot uncommitted; Campazzo appears increasingly poised to seize it barring an unforeseen Mavs move before Opening Night rosters lock,” Stein tweeted.

The Mavericks are in advanced talks with former Denver PG Facundo Campazzo on a one-year deal, league sources say. Dallas still has a 15th roster spot uncommitted; Campazzo appears increasingly poised to seize it barring an unforeseen Mavs move before Opening Night rosters lock. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 11, 2022

So, while Wright’s pathway to a roster spot might get blocked for now, keep an eye on him moving forward.