Raiders Urged to Steal Away Ex-Broncos 2021 Starter

The Denver Broncos signed the majority of their soon-to-be impactful free agents in March — Randy Gregory, D.J. Jones, K’Waun Williams, Alex Singleton. The last outside free agents signed by the Broncos was wide receiver Trey Quinn and cornerback Donnie Lewis back on April 23.

The Broncos could add another body as we get closer to when training camp begins on July 26. But there’s a higher chance of general manager George Paton seeing what the roster looks like during training camp.

With that being said, an AFC West rival could add a former Bronco that hasn’t been snatched up during the offseason.

B/R Connects Ex-Bronco To Rival

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine wrote an article on five free agent players that should be “no-brainer signings.” He connected each free agent to a team who needs help at the respective player’s position.

Ballentine believes the Las Vegas Raiders should sign offensive tackle Bobby Massie, who played with the Broncos in 2021.

That’s why it certainly wouldn’t hurt for the Raiders to add a veteran tackle option. Bobby Massie is the best combination of health, experience and performance at right tackle, specifically. The 32-year-old played 796 snaps with the Denver Broncos last season. He earned a 70.0 grade from PFF giving up five sacks and getting flagged just once. If [Alex] Leatherwood were to post those numbers this season, it would be a huge win. The Raiders could ensure they get that kind of play by signing Massie now.

Massie signed a one-year deal worth $4 million with the Broncos in 2021. He was a reliable right tackle for most of the season, playing 13 games and posting a 71.0 PFF grade which ranked 40th among 84 right tackles in 2021. The 32-year-old suffered an ankle injury and missed four games. While it wasn’t all on Massie, the Broncos’ offensive line allowed the second-highest pressure rate in the NFL last season (28.2%).

Denver ended up signing right tackles Tom Compton and Billy Turner in the offseason to compete. It’s unlikely that the Broncos will bring back Massie.

The Broncos have made impactful moves in the offseason by trading for Russell Wilson and signing edge rusher Randy Gregory and defensive lineman D.J. Jones.

However, the Raiders have done just as much, if not more, to help their team win in 2022.

Looking at Raiders’ Offseason

After making the playoffs in 2021, the Raiders traded for All-Pro receiver Davante Adams and made him the highest-paid receiver in football. They also added Pro Bowl pass rusher Chandler Jones and hired Josh McDaniels as their head coach. McDaniels has six Super Bowls on his resume after spending the majority of his NFL coaching with the New England Patriots.

Las Vegas’s offensive line could use work in protecting quarterback Derek Carr. So it’s no surprise why Ballentine is connecting Massie to the Raiders. Former first-round pick Alex Leatherwood has struggled in his two seasons with Las Vegas.

The Athletic’s Tashan Reed, who covers the Raiders, also believes Massie and free right tackles Daryl Williams, Brandon Shell and Riley Reiff would be fits for Las Vegas.

Massie has started over 10 games or more in four of the last five seasons. He’s a veteran tackle option that would make sense for any team that needs experience, health and consistent play.

At the age of 32, there’s still a chance of room in the tank for Massie.