Broncos Could Pursue Former Top 10 Pick, Pro Bowl TE

With Noah Fant being sent to the Seattle Seahawks in the Russell Wilson trade, the Denver Broncos tight end group is headlined by Albert Okwuegbunam.

Last season, Okwuegbunam showed starting quality traits. He caught 33 receptions out of his 40 targets for 330 yards and his PFF receiving grade of 72.5 ranked 14th among tight ends in the NFL.

The Broncos’ tight end depth chart is filled with bodies. Third-round pick Greg Dulcich is likely the team’s second tight end with free-agent addition Eric Tomlinson, Andrew Beck, Eric Saubert and undrafted free agents Dylan Parham and Rodney Williams competing for spots.

However, the Broncos lack pass-catching experience at the tight end position after Okwuegbunam. And Okwuegbunam still has just two years under his belt.

There’s still time for the Broncos to add another tight-end pass-catcher with training camp approaching in less than four weeks.

Veteran TE Still Available

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine wrote on three possible veterans for the Philadelphia Eagles to sign before training camp. In this case, there was one veteran mentioned that could be the best fit for the Broncos.

Ballentine mentioned free tight end Eric Ebron, who has played with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the last two seasons. Ebron played just eight games in 2021 due to injury but is just one year removed from a productive 56-catch, 568-yard season with five touchdowns.

Wilson could have a big-bodied one-two punch with Okwuegbunam and Ebron.

Ballentine wrote, “The 6’4″, 253-pounder isn’t as fast as he once was, but he’s a physical veteran who could add another dimension.”

Ebron was drafted No. 10 by the Detroit Lions in 2014 and made the Pro Bowl in 2018 with the Indianapolis Colts. He has a 10.9-yards-per-catch average during his career and despite being unhealthy in 2021, Ebron played 11 games or more in the previous seven seasons.

The Broncos have $12.5 million in cap space available, per OverTheCap. Ebron wouldn’t be expensive as he made $6 million annually in Pittsburgh over the past two seasons per Spotrac.

It’s also virtually a lock that Ebron will take a one or two-year deal that’s less than $6 million per year.

Broncos Red Zone Offense Needs to Improve

Denver’s red zone offense ranked 11th-worst in the NFL last season, scoring a touchdown on just 54.72% of their trips into the opponent’s 20-yard line.

Bringing Wilson into the fold will help as the Seattle Seahawks’ offense with Wilson had the third-best red-zone offense in the league last season, scoring a touchdown on 64.58% of their drives past the 20-yard line.

The Broncos are losing 68 receptions from Fant. Yet, the Broncos’ tight end group is crowded. In 2021, four tight ends made the initial 53-man roster.

But adding another veteran tight-end pass catch could be helpful to the Broncos’ offense. Okwuegbunam would still be the No. 1. tight end with potentially Ebron, Dulcich and Saubert as the next three tight ends. This would leave Tomlinson, Parham and Williams off the roster. The Broncos can find a way to roster Beck, who is a fullback/tight-end hybrid.

Ebron could be Wilson’s version of tight end Jimmy Graham, who caught 170 receptions in three seasons with Seattle from 2015-2017.

Okwuegbunam, Ebron and Dulcich would be pass-catching options and Saubert would contribute as a blocker and through special teams. Even Okwuegbunam and Ebron performed well as pass-blockers as they had PFF grades of above 69.

Signing Ebron, who has 33 career touchdowns, could give Wilson a red-zone threat that would further deepen the Broncos’ skill position depth.