Jordan Poole Sounds Off on Warriors Old Guard

Right now, the Golden State Warriors have two plans – the now and the future. The now is Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, the future is James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody, and Andrew Wiggins fits both timelines.

But there’s one player on the future timeline who’s more important than the rest – Jordan Poole.

During a recent feature interview with Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Poole spoke about what it’s been like learning from the old guard. He said that in order to gain the blessing of Curry, Thompson, Green, and the rest of Golden State’s vets, youngsters need to show that they’re willing to go the extra mile.

“It wasn’t that these older players, people who have been in the game before, aren’t willing to give you answers. It’s like they’re just not gonna give them to someone who doesn’t care,” Poole said. “They put their hard time, their blood, sweat and tears, years of sacrifice, stress, so they don’t want to just give away their gems, the things that have made them so successful in their careers, to just anybody. They gotta know that you’re willing to go the extra mile. You’re willing to sacrifice yourself.”

The last time we played Boston at home, Jordan Poole did THAT 🎯 pic.twitter.com/QS5P0gGC0K — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 9, 2022

The guard struggled to start the season this year, but he’s started to turn things around. Poole has appeared in all 26 of the team’s games and has played 27.9 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 17.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game on 43.6% shooting from the field and 33.2% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Poole Grateful for Opportunity

Taking over for a group like Curry, Thompson, and Green isn’t an easy feat. Those three have won four championships in the last eight years, meaning Poole has some pretty big boots to fit.

The youngster told Fischer that he needs to be ready at all times because not everyone gets the opportunity he has in front of him.

“I always kind of looked at it as if there were just some people who were gonna get that chance. That’s a small group of people. Then there’s everybody else,” Poole said. “You’re gonna have to make the most of your opportunity, to put yourself in the situation to be as successful as possible, at whatever it is that you’re asked to do. I never wanted any moment to be too big and not be prepared. Because you never know when the opportunity is going to present itself.”

Poole is a young star in the making, but winning four championships isn’t something that everyone gets to say they did at the ends of their careers.

Curry Reveals Update on Future With Warriors

Though he has a long career ahead of him, Poole may have to wait a few years before officially taking over the team. Curry recently revealed that he doesn’t plan to retire anytime soon.

“I talked to Tom Brady at one point about he’s, you know, at the point in his career where he’s still playing at a high level at, what, 44 or whatever it is. And his example and his advice was just to take it a year at a time,” Curry explained. “There’s no way to fast forward. It’s not how you got to this point, so don’t rush yourself and think about how long you can do it. Your body will tell you, and I don’t see myself slowing down anytime soon.”