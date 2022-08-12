26-Year-Old Big Man Sounds Off on Time With Warriors

When you think of the Golden State Warriors, a few players come to mind. Obviously, there’s Stephen Curry. And after that, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson should be next. Some may even think of Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant.

But for diehard Warriors fans, one player who likely stands out immediately is Kevon Looney. This past season he emerged as one of the most underrated big man in the league, as he played in every single game the Warriors played – regular season and playoffs.

And because of his improved play, Looney was handed a shiny new contract that will see him remain in Golden State through the 2024-25 season. During a recent interview with NBC Sports Bay Area, Looney described what it means to him to have stuck in the NBA for so long.

“You set goals, you don’t want to get too comfortable, too stagnant. To have a seven, eight-year career is already something to brag about,” Looney stated. “So for me to continue to go on and sign a new contract and continue to be a role model for the kids here, it just means a lot.”

The Larry O trophy continues to make its rounds across the country. After recent stops in Toronto & Louisville, it finds itself in Milwaukee with Kevon Looney at his annual basketball camp. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/SOemeA3Hox — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) August 11, 2022

Despite having been in the league for seven seasons, though, Looney is still only 26 years old. He has plenty of room to improve. Not only does his new contract mean a lot to him because of his on-court play, but also because of what it will allow him to do off the court.

Looney Excited to Impact Community

Last year marked one of the most productive seasons of Looney’s career, and not only will he be able to build on his on-court accomplishments, but he will also get the chance to grow and build a culture in Golden State with the rest of his team.

“It means a lot. Just my growth as a player, as a man. To be able to come back here and continue to make an impact on the community, make an impact on my team,” Looney explained.

We should talk about Kevon Looney performance in game 6 against Memphis more. One of the best game in his career 😤 pic.twitter.com/NnYL0c3D8I — UG(SCDG) (@SCDG2330) August 5, 2022

While Looney appearing in all 82 regular season games was impressive, his playoff run was even more fun to watch. In the 22 games he played in (every single one), Looney averaged 5.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 65.9% shooting from the field.

But while his main focus is the Warriors, that wasn’t always the case.

Looney Happy About Other Team’s Success

Being from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Looney grew up a Bucks fan, and aside for rooting for him, his family is too. Looney said that he’s glad the Bucks are good now because it gives him and his family something to talk about.

“It’s even better that the Bucks are good now, so when I go to the barbershops, I talk to my family, it’s a lot of great basketball conversations,” Looney said. “It’s just a lot of fun to talk back with my family and friends and share these moments with them and talk about ‘I remember when’ and those things. All my dreams as a kid, to see me live them out and be able to share these moments is just special.”

It’s great that the Warriors valued Looney enough to bring him back, and it’s even better to see how humble he still is.