NBA Sources Indicate Warriors’ Need to Trade Draymond Green at 2023 Deadline

The Golden State Warriors are in a tricky spot this season in terms of their roster and what it’ll look like in the long run. They have some important decisions to make this summer in regard to contract extensions, and those choices may need to begin sooner than expected.

Draymond Green has a player option for next season that he is widely expected to decline. In turn, the Warriors run the risk of losing him. And according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the Warriors need to Green at this year’s February 9 trade deadline.

“They should [trade him this year],” a Western Conference executive told Deveney “If they made the decision that they’re not giving up any of the young kids, then that’s fine, but are you going to just keep chugging forward with what you’ve got? Obviously, the Draymond punch with [Jordan] Poole was a bigger deal than they let on, it is still dragging down that team. No doubt about it.”

Watch these passes by Dray. Illusion, or @Money23Green magic? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/E6ziy06Hxw — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 30, 2023

Green has played well for the Warriors this season, but if they want to prioritize their long-term success, trading him now could be their best option. So far this year, Green has appeared in 45 of the Warriors’ 50 games and is playing 31.6 minutes per contest. The veteran star is averaging 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game on 51.5% shooting from the field and 32.5% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Draymond Green Sends Warning About Future

The idea of Green playing in any other uniform outside of a Warriors jersey might be weird, but it’s a future that he’s seemingly come to accept. During a recent interview with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, Green said that “the writing’s on the wall” for him to leave Golden State.

“If you don’t get to know the business, then you can be blindsided and be, like, ‘Oh man, everything I’ve done, I’d thought I’d be there forever,” Green told Rooks. “I would love to be [with the Warriors forever]. [But] I understand the luxury tax. I understand you’ve got these young guys and contracts up, and they have to be paid. I understand all of those things. And so, just for me, that’s what I mean by the writing’s on the wall.”

Draymond Green Talks Warriors Future, His Relationship with Jordan Poole and More with Taylor Rooks Draymond Green sat down with Taylor Rooks to discuss Warriors dynasty, his relationship with Jordan Poole and more Watch the full interview now 🍿 (@statefarm) 0:00 – Intro 0:33 – Draymond on what it means to be a dynasty 1:38 – When did Draymond know it was a dynasty? 2:52 – Draymond reflects on first… 2023-01-13T21:54:36Z

By trading Green this season, the Warriors avoid the possibility of losing him for nothing over the summer. However, they could also end up hurting their title chances this year by ditching him.

‘Pretty Strong’ Chance Draymond Green Leaves Warriors

In addition, other sources who have spoken to Deveney reported that there is a “pretty strong” chance Green will leave the Warriors this summer anyways.

“Pretty strong,” a Western Conference executive said of Green’s chances to leave the Warriors. “If they win a championship again this year, there will be pressure to keep things together, but the stuff with the punch [on Jordan Poole] in the preseason, that probably put the nail in it. There was already a good chance he would go just because his production is not what it was and he is getting older [32]. It would be hard to justify paying him $20-something-million a year.”