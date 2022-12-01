Warriors ‘Terrible’ Past Affecting Future Decision-Making: Sources

It’s been an up-and-down season for the Golden State Warriors. They began the year with a 3-7 record, including a five-game losing streak in five-straight road games. Since then, however, the Warriors have gone 8-4, pushing them to 11-11 on the season.

Despite that, Golden State’s bench is still one of the worst in the league. And while some believe that the Warriors should add more depth, according to sources who spoke to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, team ownership could be hesitant to break up their young core because of the “terrible” state the team was in when they inherited it.

“That group took over a team that was terrible,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “It was a mess, it was just a really poor organization. It will never go back to being that, but they also don’t want to be in a position where they’re winning 20 games because they traded away all their young players for guys in their 30s.”

This is the same ownership group that brought Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green together through the draft. And now, they’ve selected a new, top-notch group of youngsters, including Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, and Moses Moody.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, their young stars haven’t come together to form a successful bench unit just yet. Golden State’s bench ranks 20th in field goal percentage (44.8%), 29th in three-point percentage (31.0%), 30th in turnovers (7.5), 18th in offensive rating (53.6), 24th in defensive rating (59.3), and 29th in plus/minus (-3.9).

Warriors Young Stars Have to Step Up

So far this year, Wiseman has been sent down to the G League, rumors have indicated that Kuminga is growing impatient with his role, and Poole hasn’t played quite as well as last season.

The executive explained that the Warriors’ youngsters need to pick up the pace before it’s time for their respective contract extensions.

“But those guys are going to have to show what they can do at some point – they’ll have to start paying them in two years,” the executive said. “So if you had to pick a time, figure you have to give Wiseman a contract by 2024, and you can do extensions for Kuminga and (Moody by then. So, one more year, and then it is going to have to be their show unless they make a big move before that.”

Players & Ownership Split on Decisions

While it’s assumed that Warriors ownership would prefer to hold onto their young players, some of the players would rather make a move to help the team win now.

“They’re getting pulled in two directions because there are some people in that organization who are just committed to playing it out and letting the young guys take over slowly, and there are others, like some of the players, who want to go out and do what they can to win now,” a Western Conference executive said. “That argument is strong because you’re not going to have Steph [Curry] playing like this forever. But ownership believes in the young guys, and guess who signs the checks?”

For now, the Warriors seem to be content waiting things out with their current bench rotation, but if things take a downswing, ownership could get pressured by their players to make a move.