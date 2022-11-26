Stephen Curry Sends Strong Message to Warriors About Struggle-Filled Season

The Golden State Warriors haven’t lived up to expectations this season. Just a few short months after winning an NBA Championship, they lay claim to a .500 record, which places them outside of the playoff picture in the Western Conference.

Their bench hasn’t lived up to expectations, but Stephen Curry has been their light at the end of the tunnel. After a recent win, Curry spoke to the press about his teammates and how they can help the team improve throughout the season.

“We know what we can’t do, in terms of the first, what was it, eight road games and just that pocket of the season where we just couldn’t put a string of games together,” Curry said. “And we have a great opportunity coming up on the road, these two games coming up. But rotations seem a little bit more consistent on a nightly basis. I think, again, it’s all about guys understanding their roles, what they are asked to do, and then getting reps to do those things. We got 10 deep right now, for the most part, and everybody is filling a specific role, playing hard and playing smart and moving in the right direction.”

"I wish we could play all our games at Chase Center." Steph's assessment of the Warriors 20 games into the season 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6Izahpl962 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 26, 2022

Despite the team’s struggles, Curry has put together a phenomenal season thus far for Golden State. The star guard has appeared in 18 of Golden State’s 20 games this year, playing 34.7 minutes per game. He’s averaging 31.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 7.1 assists on 52.7% shooting from the field and 44.5% shooting from three-point land.

Star Teammate Says Warriors Have ‘Stabilized’

Draymond Green echoed Curry’s sentiments. Golden State has won seven of their last 10 games and look to be turning things around. Green said that the team has found a groove.

“I think we have a bunch of things to work on, but we are stabilized,” Green told reporters. “We’re starting to play our brand of basketball on both ends of the floor. Starting to get guys into a groove that we need in the groove in order to win at a high level. So I think we’re starting to figure it out.”

Draymond believes the Warriors now are starting to feel "stabilized" and are figuring things out pic.twitter.com/rdXRW6ldBp — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 26, 2022

The veteran forward has appeared in 18 of the Warriors’ 20 games. Green is averaging 8.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 7.0 assists on 58.5% shooting from the field and 35.0% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Green Joins Warriors Bench Unit

Kerr recently placed Green in a role with the bench unit late in games in an attempt to give the Warriors some life at certain points.

“That reality has sent coach Steve Kerr searching for the past month, rearranging second-unit combinations on a regular basis,” Anthony Slater reported for The Athletic. “This past week — culminating in the 124-107 blowout of the Clippers on Wednesday night — it seems Kerr has finally landed on a strategy with lasting potential. Draymond Green is now the conductor of a second unit that also includes the scorching Andrew Wiggins, shooting a career high from the field (50.6 percent) and from 3 (43.4 percent).”

So, as the Warriors continue to figure things out and make improvements, it’s clear that both Curry and Green are optimistic about the team moving forward.