Stephen Curry Reveals Which Warriors Championship Means the Most

What the Golden State Warriors have done over the course of the last decade is truly special. Not only have they won four of the last eight NBA Championships, but in turn, they’ve established themselves as one of the greatest dynasties of all time.

And, of course, the team couldn’t have done it without the superstars on the roster who have made it all possible. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have been the backbone of this Warriors squad, leading the way for the last eight years.

During a recent interview with Ashley Nicole Moss of Sports Illustrated, Curry played a game of This or That. Moss asked him which of his four titles is the most special. Curry went down the line of all four championships, but eventually admitted that this most recent title means the most to him.

“The first one, you don’t really know what you’re doing until you accomplish it, and then you’re celebrating. The next two were kind of validation, trying to remain champions. But after these last three years and winning that one, definitely the most special,” Curry explained.

Play

Stephen Curry Picks Between His NBA Championships | This Or That Stephen Curry joined Ashley Nicole Moss to play a game of "This Or That," and he had to make some tough calls. The NBA Finals MVP picked between his four rings, whether he'd be willing to lose his titles with Kevin Durant for the 2022 championship, hosting the ESPYs vs. being Draymond Green's podcast co-host,… 2022-09-07T13:56:11Z

Golden State dealt with a lot in between their most recent two championships. Multiple injuries to Thompson, a full-on tank year, and even this past season, injuries to both Curry and Green. But alas, they managed to prevail regardless, making the victory even sweeter.

The Warriors point guard even joked with Moss that his emotions on the court after the 2022 NBA Finals showed just how special the title was.

Curry: ‘That Raw Emotion’

It took Golden State six games to take down the Boston Celtics in the Finals this past year, and after their win in Game 6, Curry could be seen crying on the court. Curry told moss that he doesn’t “ugly cry” for no reason, so that was a good indicator of how meaningful the championship was.

“You don’t find me ugly crying on the court for no reason,” Stephen Curry said. “That raw emotion that came out after Game 6 kind of signaled how much this meant to me, how much this meant to our team,” said Curry.

While he didn’t talk about it in the interview, it’s also important to note that Curry also won his first Finals MVP this past season. Andre Iguodala took home the honor in Curry’s first title run, while Kevin Durant won it in each of the next two.

And although Curry revealed some interesting tidbits of information during the interview, it was mainly a promotional gig to support the release of his new children’s book.

Curry’s New Children’s Book

On September 6, after a week or so of promotions on Twitter, Curry finally announced that his new book, I Have a Superpower, is available to order.

“Proud to announce my first kids’ book “I Have a Superpower” is now out!! Our first book from #UnanimousMedia. S/o to @penguinkids for helping us get this out to the world. You don’t have to be perfect, just be the best version of yourself 💪🏽💪🏽📚,” Curry tweeted.

Proud to announce my first kids' book “I Have a Superpower” is now out!! Our first book from #UnanimousMedia. S/o to @penguinkids for helping us get this out to the world. You don’t have to be perfect, just be the best version of yourself 💪🏽💪🏽📚 https://t.co/BD3tuT7jvG pic.twitter.com/OM2FUOdgCF — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) September 6, 2022

Not only is Curry a champion on the court, but he also manages to stay busy with plenty of entertaining endeavors away off the court.