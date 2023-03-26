After bringing home the NBA Championship last season, the Golden State Warriors have failed to live up to the expectations placed upon them. Their bench hasn’t been great, they have struggled mightily on the road, and they have hovered around the .500 mark for the majority of the season.

If they want to make a serious playoff push, they need to be at the top of their game, and on Friday night, they took care of business. They beat the Philadelphia 76ers, and after the game, head coach Steve Kerr talked about how Stephen Curry felt, as they fit in a rest for him toward the end of the night.

“It just felt like such a big game for us,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I mean, every game is big now, but we knew he was on track for 38. We thought, ‘Alright, we can take them out for a minute or two in the middle of the fourth.’ But, he didn’t look tired. It’s one thing if he looks tired, and you think, ‘Alright, we got to give him a quick breather so he can close.’ He looked fine. He told us he felt fine. So, we stayed with him.”

Play

Video Video related to steve kerr issues statement on stephen curry’s health after warriors beat 76ers 2023-03-26T02:47:33-04:00

Golden State took down the 76ers – a top-three team in the Eastern Conference – in a tight-knit battle. Things could have gone either way, but they managed to pull out a huge win that kept their current streak alive. They’ve now won three games in a row.

Against Philadelphia, Curry put up solid numbers. He finished the game with 29 points, eight rebounds, and three assists on 10-of-18 shooting from the field and 2-of-7 shooting from deep.

Stephen Curry Sounds Off on Jordan Poole

While Curry put up solid numbers against the 76ers, it was Jordan Poole who led the way for the Warriors. After the game, Curry spoke about how Poole’s play opened things up for himself and Klay Thompson.

“It was a fun way to play and to see him go off,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube Channel. “And then they made a couple of adjustments. I got loose for a couple of shots. Klay got open. Everybody was a threat, and JP [Poole] started the whole thing for us. So, it’s just a matter of him being ready for whatever he’s asked to do and whatever the game requires. It might not always be crazy scoring, but it’s just being aggressive and being ready. And he was definitely that tonight.”

Play

Stephen Curry Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors beat Philadelphia 76ers 120-112 Stephen Curry Postgame Interview | Golden State Warriors beat Philadelphia 76ers 120-112 2023-03-25T05:43:52Z

Steve Kerr Praises Jordan Poole

Kerr also had some kind words for Poole after the game.

“Yeah, I mean, he had such a great playoff run last year,” Kerr said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Had so many big games for us. And tonight, something about it felt like last year in that playoff run, when Jordan is just attacking and knocking down shots but also getting to the line. Just giving us an entirely different dimension offensively, and that’s when he’s at his best. I thought he really competed down the stretch defensively as well. He was magnificent tonight.”