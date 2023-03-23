Anthony Davis Sends Message on Jarred Vanderbilt After Lakers Beat Suns

With the postseason just a few weeks away, the Los Angeles Lakers need to be fighting for every win they can get. They struggled to start the season, but their trade deadline moves catapulted them back into playoff contention, and they’ve been playing a lot better.

On Wednesday night, they took down the Phoenix Suns in a big win over a conference rival. After the game, star big man Anthony Davis spoke about the defense LA played on Devin Booker, showing love to Jarred Vanderbilt in the process.

“Defensively, I think we were really good,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We had some slip-ups, but for the most part, I think we did a good job defensively. Vando [Vanderbilt] did a good job on Book. Just making it tough for him. He made some tough shots. Austin was on him. Dennis[was, too]. Just making it tough on him all night. Nothing really easy. Rebound the basketball, and just playing free. Having fun. So, a lot of guys played well [and] stepped up. It’s a big win for us for sure.”

Vanderbilt’s counting stats weren’t great, but his presence on the defensive end was crucial for the Lakers. The forward finished the game with 13 points, four rebounds, and one steal on 5-of-5 shooting from the field.

As for Davis, he played very well against the Lakers, playing a big role in the victory. He dropped 27 points, nine rebounds, and five assists on 10-of-18 shooting from the floor.

Darvin Ham Discusses Lakers Rotation

LeBron James is currently dealing with a foot injury, but once he’s back, the Lakers will have some important rotational decisions to make. Head coach Darvin Ham spoke about those choices after the Lakers’ recent win over the Orlando Magic.

“I mean, we’ll navigate that when he gets here,” Ham said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “When he gets back into the flow of things, LeBron, that is. But until then, I think guys are fitting well together. It’s just, some nice guys make shots, [but] some nights, they don’t. And we have to be able to – I don’t want to say suffer through – but maintain, in spite of the ball may not be going in for everyone like it should. But at the end of the day, as long as we move the ball, trust one another. At halftime, we had 15 assists on 20 made field goals. So, guys like Austin , Dennis [Schroder], [and] even Troy [Brown Jr.] tonight, knocking in four threes. Everybody’s doing their part [and] playing their role to the best of their capabilities. If we’re able to sustain that on both sides of the ball, it’ll buy us time to really get everybody back in and fit into a position when we’re all back whole.”

Anthony Davis Shows Love to Austin Reaves

In other news, after their win over Orlando, Davis spoke about Austin Reaves’ progression.

“Early in the season [last year], he just made the right plays,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “He listened a lot. He was a sponge with all our guys that were here. I mean, we had a veteran group last year, so he was able to soak up a lot of information and apply it fairly quickly. And then you can see all of that coming out this year. And especially when he has to step up and play huge for us. So, from day one, we kind of knew what we had in Austin, and he just constantly gets better and better. Makes the right plays. We’re comfortable with the ball in his hands late in the game, and he’s going to make the right read. So, I knew early on the type of player he could be, and he’s showcasing it now.”