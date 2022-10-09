Heat Sign 23-Year-Old Forward to Contract: Report

Over the years, the Miami Heat have been known for many things. The Big 3 era with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh dominated the league for four years, Erik Spoelstra has emerged as one of the greatest coaches ever, and Pat Riley has created a well-known culture in Miami.

But in recent years, the thing they’ve been most known for is their ability to turn undrafted players into quality rotational players. Duncan Robinson was the first perfect example of this, and last year alone, they did it again with Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. Other examples include Omer Yurtseven and Caleb Martin (even though they didn’t draft him).

And now, there’s a new example to take note of. In the middle of July, Miami signed 6-7 forward Jamal Cain to an Exhibit 10 contract. However, after an impressive showing so far this preseason, the Heat have decided to upgrade his contract to a two-way deal.

“The Miami Heat are converting undrafted rookie forward Jamal Cain to a two-way contract. Cain’s averaged 17 points and 8.5 rebounds in Heat’s past two preseason games,” Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported.

In three preseason games, Cain has averaged 12.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 53.8% shooting from the field and 44.4% shooting from behind the three-point line. He could have some serious opportunities this season, too, as the Heat have a big-time hole at the power forward position.

Earlier this summer, Cain spoke about Miami and the chances they give players like himself.

Cain: ‘They Give Them a Great Opportunity’

As noted, the Heat have been great at making something out of nothing. Robinson started college at the Division III level, Strus got cut from two teams before making his way to Miami, and Vincent wasn’t really on anyone’s radar before emerging as a quality piece with the Heat.

Cain talked about how Miami is good at finding players without a ton of hype around them and said that he fits into that mold and can bring a lot to the table.

“Players with potential that might not have the hype around them, I feel like they give them a great opportunity,” Cain said. “And I feel like that was perfect for me because I didn’t have a lot of hype. But I feel like I can bring a lot to the table, just in terms of my competitiveness and my athletic ability and being able to guard multiple positions and being able to knock down open shots.”

Jamal Cain dribbled the ball twice and scored 15 POINTS. Look at the way he moves without the ball, rim runs and just simply outworks guys. Every coach in America should show this reel to young players who want to impact the game. pic.twitter.com/ZTa9vAiejB — Stephen Strom (@SStrom_) October 7, 2022

He said that this was a big reason he wanted to be in Miami.

Cain: ‘It Was Kind of a No-Brainer’

After going undrafted, Cain could have signed anywhere that wanted him. But he said that he wanted to play for the Heat because of all the reasons he previously mentioned.

“I wanted to be with Miami,” Cain said. “Because I felt like they develop players better. They have a nice culture and they win. It was kind of a no-brainer for me. And I’ve been playing with them already.”

Now, it’s looking like Cain could be the next developmental success story to come out of Miami. He looks like another diamond in the rough and Miami will once again reap the rewards of their elite scouting and development teams.