$138 Million Star Projected as Lakers’ ‘Dream Target’ Amid D’Angelo Russell Struggles

If the Los Angeles Lakers make a move, Chicago Bulls‘ resurgent star Zach LaVine should be their “dream target,” Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley wrote.
Buckley reasoned LaVine’s “dynamic game and dangerous shooting could haul L.A.’s attack to an even higher level.”
The Lakers already have the fifth-ranked offense at 116.8 points per 100 possessions after November 3 games, buoyed by Redick’s complex and intentional offense built around Anthony Davis‘ MVP-caliber play.
But LaVine, according to Buckley, would be an upgrade from D’Angelo Russell, who is struggling under Redick’s system.
Russell is only averaging 12.2 points on 40.3% overall shooting and a paltry 29.4% 3-point shooting. He showed signs of life when he dropped 19 points on 50% 3-point shooting and six assists in their 131-125 win over the Toronto Raptors on November 1.
In contrast, LaVine has regained his form that made him a two-time NBA All-Star. He has scored 20 or more points in six of the Bulls’ first seven games.
LaVine is averaging 22.7 points on 49.5% overall shooting and a terrific 45.8% clip from the 3-point line.
“Between LeBron James, a more involved Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves, the Lakers would still have more than enough playmaking,” Buckley wrote. “LaVine was the only player in the league to average over 24.0 points per game and make more than 38.0 percent of his threes across at least 250 games from 2019-20 to 2022-23.”
LaVine has three years and $138 million remaining in his five-year $215 million contract with a $48.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season.
Lakers Eye Bull Star: Report
Trade talks between the Bulls and the Lakers for LaVine are likely to resume again, Clutchpoint’s Anthony Irwin reported on Thursday, October 17.
“One name league sources say to keep an eye on is Zach LaVine, who has played well in preseason in his return from foot surgery,” Irwin wrote. “Chicago and the Lakers held trade talks last season and briefly over the summer, and sources say those talks will almost assuredly pick up back this year with LaVine looking healthy again.”
Since the Lakers are over the first apron, they cannot take back more salary in a trade than it sends out.
To get to LaVine’s $43 million salary for this season, it would cost the Lakers three of their rotation players — D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura and either Jarred Vanderbilt or Gabe Vincent, Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike wrote in September.
A 3-for-1 trade will also open up two roster spots for the Lakers, who still have the $5.2 million taxpayer midlevel exception.
Zach LaVine Trade Had LeBron James’ Support
When the Lakers mulled their options at the February trade deadline, a LaVine trade had James’ backing at that time, according to The Athletic.
“James was also in support of the Lakers trading for Dejounte Murray or Zach LaVine — two Klutch Sports clients — in the weeks and months leading into the 2024 trade deadline, according to those sources,” Sam Amick, Anthony Slater, and Jovan Buha reported on February 14.
Murray was ultimately traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in the offseason.
Meanwhile, LaVine’s injury-riddled season saw his trade value drastically drop. The Bulls desperately looked to unload him, but there were no takers.
And despite James’ interest in having LaVine as a teammate, the Lakers stood pat and did not make a move this offseason.
Now that LaVine is showing no ill effects of his last knee injury, will the Lakers make the move?
