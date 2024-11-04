$138 Million Star Projected as Lakers’ ‘Dream Target’ Amid D’Angelo Russell Struggles

If the Los Angeles Lakers make a move, Chicago Bulls‘ resurgent star Zach LaVine should be their “dream target,” Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley wrote.

Buckley reasoned LaVine’s “dynamic game and dangerous shooting could haul L.A.’s attack to an even higher level.”

The Lakers already have the fifth-ranked offense at 116.8 points per 100 possessions after November 3 games, buoyed by Redick’s complex and intentional offense built around Anthony Davis‘ MVP-caliber play.

But LaVine, according to Buckley, would be an upgrade from D’Angelo Russell, who is struggling under Redick’s system.

Russell is only averaging 12.2 points on 40.3% overall shooting and a paltry 29.4% 3-point shooting. He showed signs of life when he dropped 19 points on 50% 3-point shooting and six assists in their 131-125 win over the Toronto Raptors on November 1.

In contrast, LaVine has regained his form that made him a two-time NBA All-Star. He has scored 20 or more points in six of the Bulls’ first seven games.

LaVine is averaging 22.7 points on 49.5% overall shooting and a terrific 45.8% clip from the 3-point line.

“Between LeBron James, a more involved Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves, the Lakers would still have more than enough playmaking,” Buckley wrote. “LaVine was the only player in the league to average over 24.0 points per game and make more than 38.0 percent of his threes across at least 250 games from 2019-20 to 2022-23.”

LaVine has three years and $138 million remaining in his five-year $215 million contract with a $48.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season.