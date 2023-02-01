Giants 25-Year-Old RB Announces He’s Moving on From Team

The New York Giants and running back Sandro Platzgummer have parted ways.

Platzgummer was among New York’s players that had his practice squad contract expire after the team’s loss in the divisional round of the playoffs. The 25-year-old posted his final goodbyes on Instagram and wrote about his next chapter.

“This is me signing off from NY after 3 seasons,” Platzgummer wrote. “I guess I’m now officially done with this chapter. While I’m thankful for all the good things that happened here, I feel confident that I had earned a real chance to write more about this one.

“But I can’t change the things that are out of my control and therefore, with what I was given, I’m really proud of how much I was able to put on paper. And after all I’m not ready to close the book just yet, because I know there is still too much ink left for at least one more chapter!”

Platzgummer’s NFL Journey

Born and raised in Austria, Platzgummer joined the Giants in 2020 as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program. The team had him on their summer training camp roster and kept him on their practice squad that season, using a roster exemption.

The 6-foot, 198-pound Platzgummer was back for the 2021 training camp and managed to record five snaps in the preseason. In one of those snaps, he broke off a 48-yard run against the New York Jets. While he didn’t make the 53-man roster, he was signed to the Giants practice squad.

The Giants re-signed Platzgummer once again in 2022. However, his roster exemption status expired. He was on the practice squad throughout the season.

Platzgummer was never able to appear in an NFL game with the Giants, despite being on the team’s practice squad for each of the past three seasons. His biography on Giants.com says he eventually “plans to return to Austria and complete medical school.”

Eli Manning Praises Giants’ Daniel Jones

Giants retired legend Eli Manning spoke glowingly on Daniel Jones, who will be a free agent after the 2022 season.

“I was proud of Daniel, the way he played, to learn another offense and pick it up,” Manning told ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “Just the way he played in the fourth quarter of a number of games and leading the team back to victory, which was awesome; that’s what you want from your quarterback. To do it so quickly with the brand-new offense, the way they were able to compete, make it to the playoffs, win a playoff game, that is awesome.

“I hope he gets rewarded for that. I hope he is the quarterback for the Giants for a long time.”

Eight years after the Giants’ 2011 Super Bowl run, Manning became teammates with Jones in 2019.

After the 2022 regular season, Jones called Manning, who retired in 2020, for advice on how to prepare for the Giants’ road game on January 15 against the Minnesota Vikings in Super Wild Card Weekend.

“[He said to] keep your process the same, keep your approach the same,” Jones said on January 13, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “Largely, it’s the same game. Your intensity is up a little bit, but nothing changes as far as your decision-making and how you approach the game. It’s the same game. Trust what has gotten you there.”

The Giants would beat the Vikings as Jones carried the load, completing 24-of-35 passes for 301 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran 17 times for a team-leading 78 yards.

However, the Giants and Jones lost 38-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round. Yet, Jones had a winning record (9-6-1) for the first time in his career and he led the team to their first playoff game since 2016 prior. He also finished seventh in the NFL in QBR (60.7).

The Giants have shown interest in keeping Jones, but it’s unclear if the team will choose to apply the franchise tag or negotiate a multi-year contract extension.

“We’re happy Daniel is going to be here,” general manager Joe Schoen said in an end-of-season press conference on January 23. “Hopefully we can get something done with his representatives. That would be the goal, to build a team around him where he could lead us to win a Super Bowl.”