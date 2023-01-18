Proposed 3-Team Trade Sees Knicks Make Serious Push Toward Title Contention

The New York Knicks have exceeded the expectations of many so far this season. After being scrutinized for the signing of Jalen Brunson, he’s played at an All-Star level, and the Knicks are currently sitting at 25-20, good for sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

With Brunson playing at a high level, Julius Randle back in All-Star form, and RJ Barrett finding his footing, New York could look to add pieces at the trade deadline in an attempt to further their playoff (and title) hopes. They have plenty of picks and other assets to work with.

Here’s an outline of a potential three-team trade with the Miami Heat and Washington Wizards that could help the Knicks’ playoff chances:

Knicks receive: Kyle Kuzma, Dewayne Dedmon

Heat receive: Derrick Rose, Will Barton, Rui Hachimura, 2025 2nd-Round Pick (from NYK via BKN)

Wizards receive: Kyle Lowry, Cam Reddish, 2023 1st-Round Pick (from NYK via DAL), 2028 2nd-Round Pick (via MIA)

Kyle Kuzma getting in his BAG 🎒

pic.twitter.com/TuocGrWfEC — Wizards Nation (@WizardsNationCP) January 14, 2023

As things stand, neither Rose nor Reddish is earning consistent minutes in New York’s rotation, so they shouldn’t have much issue trading either of them. And with how many first-round picks they have at their disposal, trading one away in order to get this deal done should be a no-brainer.

Adding Kuzma to the mix would give the Knicks four 20-point scorers, and more importantly, he’d provide them with an extra scoring option who is capable of playing off the ball. They could roll out a starting lineup of Brunson, Barrett, Kuzma, Randle, and Mitchell Robinson.

For the Wizards, this deal would be perfect. They’ve already expressed an interest in trading Hachimura, and considering Kuzma is unlikely to re-sign, this is good value. Lowry would provide them with more stability at the point guard position, they could take a chance on Reddish, and the first-round pick they would receive should be enough to make up for the hit to their power forward depth.

Lastly, Miami should look at this deal and make it immediately. Lowry isn’t the player they thought they were getting anymore, and Dedmon seems to have run his course in Miami. Rose isn’t the guy he once was, and the same can be said for Barton, but both can still provide some decent minutes. Meanwhile, Hachimura could be a potential long-term fit next to Bam Adebayo.

Knicks Want to Trade Cam Reddish for Reggie Bullock

Reddish has been thrown into trade rumors all year long, as he has still yet to earn the favor of head coach Tom Thibodeau. According to long-time NBA insider Marc Stein and his newsletter, The Stein Line, the Knicks want to trade for Reggie Bullock, as the Dallas Mavericks have shown some level of interest in Reddish.

“Sources say that the Knicks, though, are angling for Dallas to send Thibodeau favorite Reggie Bullock to New York in a Reddish deal, who is likewise held in high regard by the Mavericks,” Stein wrote.

“Sources say that the Knicks, though, are angling for Dallas to send Thibodeau favorite Reggie Bullock to New York in a Reddish deal, who is likewise held in high regard by the Mavericks.” #MFFL Sources: Reddish trade talks intensify, by @TheSteinLine https://t.co/8eR1qxsJTe — Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) January 18, 2023

Immanuel Quickley Garnering Trade Interest

In addition to the rumors about Reddish, Stein also reported the Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley is garnering trade interest around the league ahead of the February 9 deadline.

“The Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley has generated considerable external interest, league sources say, but the strong signals emanating from Gotham indicate that New York is increasingly reluctant to part with him,” Stein wrote.