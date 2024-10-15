Ravens Dump 2 Draft Picks After Signing Pro Bowler: Report

His stay with the Baltimore Ravens has been prolonged, but Yannick Ngakoue officially joining the active roster has come at the expense of one of the team’s picks from the 2023 NFL draft.

Offensive lineman Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu a sixth-round pick a year ago, was waived on Tuesday, October 15, the same day Ngakoue’s updated status was made official. A busy day for the Ravens also saw them release defensive back Damarion Williams, a 2022 fourth-rounder, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

The latter move is potentially significant because it means “Baltimore now has two open practice squad spots,” according to Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink.

Given how quickly Ngakoue turned a spot on the practice squad into a niche role with the first-team defense, the Ravens have two good opportunities to add more veteran help at key positions.

Yannick Ngakoue Earned Permanent Spot

Ngakoue wasted no time contributing to the pass rush after initially signing with the practice squad on September 24. The 29-year-old got on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 and immediately made his presence felt.

Justifiably proud of his efforts at Paycor Stadium, Ngakoue posted this message on X above a video of a nifty spin move and hit on Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow. The caption read, “No steps lost. God is good.”

This rep showed Ngakoue, a Pro Bowler in 2017, the same year he led the league in forced fumbles, hadn’t lost a step. His enduring ability to put heat on the pocket showed up again against the Washington Commanders in Week 6.

Ngakoue got to rookie Jayden Daniels for a sack. It was the signature play of another game when Ngakoue was regularly in the face of the passer, something highlighted by Mink.

The Ravens have moved quickly to tie down a proven pass-rusher who offers credible support to Kyle Van Noy, Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo on the edge. It’s another example of general manager Eric DeCosta’s smart use of the veteran market. Just like the deal to bring All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson to M&T Bank Stadium during training camp.

DeCosta now has the flexibility to revisit the free-agency well.

Damarion Williams, Roster Moves Give Ravens Flexibility

It’s somewhat surprising Williams was released so soon after returning to the Ravens. His versatility to play on the perimeter or in the slot would’ve been useful in a secondary struggling mightily through six games.

The Ravens have surrendered 8.1 yards per pass attempt, 1,789 yards through the air and 28 completions of 20-plus yards. All three are league-high marks.

Having two open slots on the practice squad means DeCosta could roll the dice on a veteran cover man like J.C. Jackson, Patrick Peterson or Jalen Mills. There’s no shortage of free agents who can help.

Similar assistance isn’t needed along an offensive line that’s solidified in recent weeks. A group featuring newcomers like guards Patrick Mekari and Daniel Faalele, as well as rookie right tackle Roger Rosengarten, has developed chemistry and continuity.

The Ravens now have a familiar front five that’s also underpinned by solid depth, thanks to Andrew Vorhees and Ben Cleveland. It meant there was no room for Aumavae-Laulu, an imposing physical specimen, but one who hadn’t made a single start since being drafted.