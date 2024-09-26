Pro Bowler Ready to ‘Contribute Now’ After Signing With Ravens

I

t’s been more than a minute since Yannick Ngakoue played his best football, but the former Pro Bowl edge-rusher is ready to “contribute now” after joining the practice squad for the Baltimore Ravens.

Ngakoue signed on for a second stint in Baltimore on Tuesday, September 24, but he spoke to the media for the first time since after Wednesday’s practice. The 29-year-old expressed confidence about his ability to make an impact right away, per Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink: “I feel like I had a great day today. I feel like I can contribute now. It’s not my decision, it’s the guys upstairs. It’s their decision to see if I can play or not, but I feel like I’m in great shape.”

It’s a bold statement considering Ngakoue hasn’t appeared in a game since Week 13 of last season. He’s also going against history following a brief and disappointing previous stop with the Ravens back in the 2020 season.

Yannick Ngakoue Can Make Amends

Nine games, three starts and as many sacks was all Ngakoue had to show for his first spell at M&T Bank Stadium. Hardly the level of production the Ravens expected when they traded a third-round draft pick to the Minnesota Vikings almost four years ago.

He’s not deterred by the past, and Ngakoue believes fate has given him the chance to make amends, according to Mink: “We went through peaks and valleys, just going to different spots and different places, but I feel like ultimately it was meant for me to come back here and to give my best football.”

The best version of Ngakoue can still be an asset for the Ravens. He’s a skilled technician rushing the passer, evidenced by this “cross chop/club” technique on a rare successful rep for the Ravens, highlighted by Aaron Day of DLineVids.

Ngakoue was far from his best last season, logging just four sacks for the Chicago Bears. His lowest tally during a single season.

Finishing pressures was a problem, but Ngakoue at least showed he remains a versatile edge defender with a nuanced rush plan. Like when he swapped speed for raw power on this bull rush highlighted by Nicholas Moreano of CHGO Bears.

Recent numbers don’t make for good reading, but Ngakoue still has a pedigree that includes leading the league in forced fumbles back in 2017. He also has 69 career sacks to his credit, proof Ngakoue is the other established commodity the Ravens need in the pass-rush department.

Ravens Needed Established Pressure Specialist

The Ravens are still getting to quarterbacks, although not as often as last season when they topped the sack charts with 60 takedowns. Part of the problem has been the lack of an established QB hunter to support veteran Kyle Van Noy.

He’s delivered two sacks in each of his last two games, but Van Noy needs help. He got it last season from Jadeveon Clowney, but the latter joined the Carolina Panthers in free agency.

The sense of what the Ravens were lacking along the front seven was summed up by head coach John Harbaugh. He welcomed Ngakoue’s signing as the arrival of “another legitimate pass-rusher on campus.”

Once Ngakoue gets up to speed, he should have no trouble contributing for a team that knows how to use roving edge-rushers in a multiple-front scheme.