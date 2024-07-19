Ravens Finally Replace Geno Stone With 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Baltimore Ravens are back to having a trio of safeties the rest of the NFL can envy, after the team signed two-time Pro Bowler Eddie Jackson. He’ll replace 2023 breakout star Geno Stone, who left to join the Ravens’ AFC North rivals the Cincinnati Bengals back in March.

Replacing Stone has been a long time coming, but the Ravens finally got it right by adding Jackson. The former Chicago Bears standout agreed a one-year deal on Friday, July 19, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who described it as “a Ravens-type move.”

A Ravens-type move: Two-time Pro-Bowl safety Eddie Jackson reached agreement today with Baltimore on a one-year deal, per sources. A safety with six defensive TDs for the Bears now will bring his talents to Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/YEacDMkf9c — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 19, 2024

That’s an apt description because Jackson is a savvy veteran with a proven track record of playing solid football. The 30-year-old may be closer to the end of his career than the beginning, but Jackson will be keen to prove he still has plenty left to offer.

Such defiance will make him a classic Ravens signing. The franchise has had a happy habit of maximizing short-term deals for experienced defensive playmakers who still have something left in the tank.

Last season it was edge-rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Kyle Van Noy. This year is Jackson’s turn to make a point, and in the process, form a downright scary combination with roving All-Pro Kyle Hamilton and shrewd ball-hawk Marcus Williams.

This article will be updated.