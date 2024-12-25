Ravens All-Pro Justin Tucker Reacts to Losing Key Role

If you want to sum up the decline in All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker’s game during what’s been a trying 2024 NFL season, consider how the seven-time Pro Bowler has lost a key role for the Baltimore Ravens.

Tucker is no longer trusted to handle kickoffs, and the 35-year-old is alright with the change, but he wouldn’t say no to more work. Instead, Tucker has been made to watch punter Jordan Stout handle a core part of his responsibilities.

To his credit, Tucker has taken a team-first attitude to help him cope with the change. The veteran admitted, “As a competitor, I wanna be out there all the time,” per Ravens Vault co-host Bobby Trosset, but Tucker also knows how Stout taking kickoffs can help the Ravens.

Specifically, the five-time first-team All-Pro conceded, “Jordan does have this ability to hammer the ball. If that gives us the best opportunity to spot the ball on the 30-yard line, then I’m all for it. … As a competitor, I wanna be out there for every single rep possible. But as a teammate, I wanna see us succeed. As a Raven, I wanna see the Ravens win. And that’s what’s important to me.”

Tucker’s right to ultimately defer to what works best for his team. Especially since his struggles converting kicks this season have left the Ravens searching for a new working formula in an area they had long been able to take for granted.

Justin Tucker Dealing With Change Amid Difficult Times

To say this hasn’t been the easiest season for Tucker would be an understatement. He’s made 21 of 29 field goals, for a 72.4 percent success rate, easiest the lowest of his career to date.

There have been other problems, like the 13-year pro also missing a pair of extra points. Tucker’s sudden bout of inaccuracy has cost the Ravens games. Notably, against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13, when No. 9 let seven points go to waste.

The aftermath of that bad day at the office saw prominent Ravens like head coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Lamar Jackson rush to defend Tucker. Even six-time Super Bowl-winning former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared his thoughts on how to fix Tucker’s problems.

Rather than make any specific technical changes, the Ravens have been content to let Tucker work through his issues on the practice field and in games. It’s why the decision to let Stout take charge of kickoffs makes sense.

The move has taken one thing off Tucker’s plate. Leaving him free to fully focus on correcting accuracy with kicks that yield points.

An added bonus has come from Stout’s ability to handle the new responsibility. He’s averaged 64 yards on four kickoffs and boomed three for touchbacks, per Pro Football Reference.

This switch has worked for the Ravens, and the special teams could be in store for another change.

Ravens Not Done Making Changes on Special Teams

That change could come in the return game. It’s an area boosted by the recent acquisition of a wide receiver with a proven track record for scoring runbacks.

The newcomer could be thrust into action sooner than expected. Particularly since the Ravens have been quiet about the status of cornerback Desmond King, who lost two punts during Week 16’s 34-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

King would need to be elevated from the practice squad for the Christmas Day game against the Houston Texans. Nothing has been officially announced, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, despite Harbaugh indicating King would continue to handle returner’s chores.

Interesting that the Ravens didn't announce Desmond King as a practice squad elevation a day after Harbaugh said that he would be the return man for the Texans game. His comment did come before Ravens were awarded waiver claim on WR/returner Steven Sims. https://t.co/K6DoYhwfRW — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) December 24, 2024

If the Ravens do make a change it will be a timely reminder they aren’t done tweaking a special teams unit that has gone from team strength to area of concern through 15 games.