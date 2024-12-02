Lamar Jackson Speaks Out About Ravens K Justin Tucker vs. Eagles

Three missed kicks took seven points off the board for the Baltimore Ravens against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13, but Lamar Jackson isn’t about to blame Justin Tucker.

The latter’s miserable 2024 NFL season continued with a vengeance during a 24-19 defeat at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, December 1. Tucker naturally cut a dejected figure after the game, but he still has the faith of his quarterback.

Jackson told reporters, including Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, about Tucker: “I believe he’s still the GOAT. Hell yeah, I have confidence (in him).”

Rather than blame Tucker for yet more inaccuracy in front of the goalposts, Jackson even fronted up and assumed responsibility for making the beleaguered kicker’s job harder. The two-time NFL MVP said he “felt like we left stuff out there. We shouldn’t even put Tuck in those situations,” per Zrebiec.

Jackson highlighted the missed opportunities he and an erratic offense were guilty of, but there’s no escaping Tucker’s plight. The seven-time Pro Bowler’s struggles are now much more than a quirk.

Tucker’s problems are something the Ravens can no longer afford to carry.

Justin Tucker Remorseful After Latest Sketchy Game

Few kickers in league history can match Tucker’s credentials. He’s a five-time first-team All-Pro and Super Bowl champion, so it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what’s going wrong for one of the best ever at his position.

Tucker looked out of answers when questioned by reporters after the game. All the 35-year-old could do was fall back on some familiar sporting platitudes, per Baltimore Banner Sports.

He said, “The only thing that we can do, that I can do, is just continue to work, move forward, take one kick at a time.”

There’s little else for Tucker to say when both his technique and nerve appear to have deserted him at the same time. No easy fix is in sight for a suddenly fragile veteran who has made only 19 of 27 field goals and 42 of 44 extra points.

What Tucker can do is take heart from Jackson’s leadership. Tucker also retains the backing of head coach John Harbaugh.

The former special teams coordinator for the Eagles still believes Tucker’s “definitely capable of making every kick,” per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Harbaugh is “not really planning on” changing his kicker, probably because the coach knows there are other problems. Like an offense that misfired in key moments against Philly.

Lamar Jackson Also Missed Opportunities vs. Eagles

Tucker wasn’t the only one who missed opportunities for points this week. Jackson also struggled to find his radar.

No. 8 missed tight end Isaiah Likely for what looked like a certain touchdown. Jackson also threw short of Zay Flowers on a pivotal third down.

Those misses contributed to Jackson being “6-for-15 on third down & was a garbage time touchdown away from being shutout in the second half,” according to “Ravens Vault” co-host Bobby Trosset.

The Ravens aren’t in sync for clutch situations during big games. It’s enough of a problem to derail what should be the most explosive offense in football.

This level of inconsistency demands the Ravens are at least efficient in other areas. Especially the kicking game.